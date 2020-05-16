Adam Sandler Called Jim Carrey in the Middle of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Like a Fanboy

Adam Sandler was a remote guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and the Saturday Night Live alum told a story about a MadTV veteran that prompted some thoughts from yours truly.

The Sandman told Kimmel that the last movie he and his family saw in theaters before the pandemic forced them to shut down was Sonic the Hedgehog. Ben Schwartz voices the lovable blue protagonist and James Marsden plays his human buddy, but the film also co-stars Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr. Robotnik, and his performance harkens back to his ’90s glory days when all it took to make people laugh was a rubber face and the ability to talk out of your ass. I see enough of that on Twitter nowadays, thank you very much!

Anyway, Sandler was such a fan of this old-school Carrey turn that he called up his pal Jim in the middle of the movie. “I called Carrey from the theater,” said Sandler. “I was telling him how funny he was while it was going on. I didn’t know it was going to be the last movie I ever saw at a movie theater.”

Now, when Sandler says the theater, it’s unclear whether he means the actual auditorium, or the theater in general, like the bathroom or the concession stand. Obviously, it’s not cool to talk on your phone in the middle of a movie, but if you’re Adam Sandler and you’re calling the star of that movie, well, I think that gets you a pass in my book.

It’s possible that his fellow moviegoers didn’t hear Sandler, who said that “people were spread out. There were only a few of us in the theaters, and I was laughing very loud. The people behind us were laughing, too. So I think our last big night out [was] Sonic.”

Sandler has always struck me as a loyal guy, and I imagine he goes back decades with Carrey, seeing as they came up together in the ’90s and no doubt ran into each other in comedy circles from time to time. It’s nice to know he still loves going to the movies, and that out-there performances like Carrey’s turn as Robotnik still excite him as a comedy fan.

My only beef? Sandman, if you’ve got Carrey’s number, then why don’t the two of you team up on something! Maybe find a way to weave Mike Myers in there, because those three were my favorite comedy movie stars when I was growing up along with Robin Williams, who sadly is no longer with us. I’m just saying, a Sandler-Carrey pairing would be a dream come true, be it on the big screen or Netflix. I’ll take it however I can get it at this point.

Sandler is coming off the best reviews of his career for Uncut Gems, and he recently produced David Spade‘s new Netflix comedy The Wrong Missy. Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff interviewed that film’s leading lady Lauren Lapkus, so click here for that fun video, and check out Sandler’s interview on JKL below.