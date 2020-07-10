Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett Reteam for ‘Lo Lifes’ Show About Shoplifting Crew

Uncut Gems duo Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett are reteaming for Lo Lifes: Stealing the American Dream, a scripted series about the 1988 marriage of two rival shoplifting crews from Brooklyn.

The Lo Lifes were an ’80s street crew that formed when Ralphie’s Kids from Crown Heights linked up with Polo U.S.A. from Brownsville. Co-founded by Victor DeJesus, the group was famous for stealing designer labels from department stories in the Tri-state area, and is credited with helping to spark the urban fashion phenomenon.

The series hails from Sandler’s Happy Madison banner, Garnett’s Content Cartel, Marc Levin‘s Blowback Productions, and Village Roadshow Television. Garnett, Levin, DeJesus and Matt Mosko will serve as executive producers on the project.

“From their creation to their global expansion, the Lo Lifes captured the genesis of the subversive hip-hop spirit in a totally original fashion and were the original influencers,” the producing team told Deadline, which broke the news.

Levin directed the award-winning Saul Williams drama Slam, which I can remember watching in English class in high school due to its incredible poetry. He also directed the docuseries Brick City, about the city of Newark, New Jersey and its charismatic mayor Cory Booker, as well as the eight-hour CNN docuseries Chicagoland from producer Robert Redford. His latest feature documentary, Stockton on My Mind, will debut on HBO on July 28.

Garnett recently played a fictionalized version of himself in the Safdie brothers’ crime drama Uncut Gems, and his company Content Cartel recently acquired a full-service production company to meet its growing ambition in the world of entertainment. A lifelong Celtics fan, Garnett is one of my favorite players, and it’s great to see him making moves to tell some cool stories with the help of his Hollywood friends.

Meanwhile, Sandler recently teamed with another NBA superstar, LeBron James, to develop the Netflix movie Hustle. To read more about that project, click here, and for information on Sandler’s upcoming Netflix movie Hubie Halloween, click here.