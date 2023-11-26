The Big Picture Adam Sandler discusses the messages in his animated film Leo and the evolution of the movie during editing.

Sandler also talks about the inspiration behind the movie and how it explores the pains and joys of growing up.

He talks about his time on Saturday Night Live, the possibility of hosting again in the future, and a status update for his project with the Safdie Brothers.

For Adam Sandler's second animated feature with Happy Madison, Leo, the comedian teams up with fellow Saturday Night Live alum Robert Smigel to explore the pains and joys of growing up through the eyes of a 74-year-old lizard. After its premiere on Netflix, Sandler spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub about the surprisingly deep messages contained in the animated feature and how the movie evolved in the editing process.

Sandler provides the voice of Leo, the disenchanted pet lizard of an elementary class who shares his tank with his best friend, Squirtle the turtle (voiced by Bill Burr). Life is hunky-dory until one day, the realization of a life passing him by hits hard. When the kids are instructed to take home the class pets, Leo recognizes his chance to escape a life behind glass. His plans are thwarted, however, when one of the kids discovers Leo can talk, and suddenly a lizard of 74 years is imparting life lessons to a bunch of elementary school kids in a heartfelt adventure. Leo also features the talents of Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, and more.

During their one-on-one, Sandler talks about the inspiration behind the messages of the movie, how Leo changed throughout its years of development, and reuniting with co-writer and director, Sigel. He also talks about his time on Saturday Night Live, if he'd like to host again, the most nervous he's ever been on a set, and the status of his next Safdie Brothers' project. Check it out in the video above, or you can read the full transcript below.

Leo A 74-year-old lizard named Leo and his turtle friend decide to escape from the terrarium of a Florida school classroom where they have been living for decades. Release Date November 21, 2023 Director Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachtenheim Cast Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander Rating PG Runtime 102 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Robert Smigel, Adam Sandler, Paul Sado

COLLIDER: I really mean this, there's a lot of people that work hard in this town. I think you are really up there.

ADAM SANDLER: I'm top 200.

How much stuff are you actually working on, like Monday morning of next week? Because it does feel like you have a million things going on at all times.

SANDLER: I'm reaching the ending of a lot. This, Leo coming out, then I have Spaceman coming out in a couple of months, and then I'm starting over. I have nothing in the bank right now, so that's good. That's always a lot of work, though, when you gotta start over and sit and write, and get together and jam. That's always a lot of work.

What Makes Adam Sandler Nervous?

I'm a big fan of your work, and you've done so many cool things. What do you think was the most nervous you've been for a project before stepping on set that first day?

SANDLER: That's a good question. I'm really not great at remembering exactly how I felt. I didn't want to let [Jack] Nicholson down. That was probably nerve-wracking those first few days until we got the rhythm going. And then there's those serious movies that you say, “I hope I get this shit right,” because I don't wanna let down everybody who works so hard putting it together. That hits me hard. But I'd say the first day on all of them, you're nervous until you get the rhythm.

Donald Sutherland told me that the secret is that he will only film something from the middle of the movie the first few days, because by then, "People buy into what I'm doing."

SANDLER: That's cool!

And I was like, that is ingenious.

SANDLER: That's a very good one.

Couldn't believe it.

SANDLER: So he was smoking weed in Animal House, day six? Is that the first time you meet Donald Sutherland in Animal House, when he's smoking weed with the kids? I don’t remember.

I don't know if it was applied back then.

What Is 'Leo' About?

I really enjoyed Leo. The thing that I really like is that there are messages in the movie, but you're eating a brownie while you're getting those messages. You know what I mean? So talk about that aspect of the film.

SANDLER: We didn't want to hit anything too long and too hard. The premise is going through what elementary school kids think about, what they go through, the stress of it, and having the nerves of saying, “Oh man, I think I'm growing up. I have to move to middle school. I have to be ready.” And [we] just wanted to hit the things they think about, the ways to try to conquer fears, but not too heavy-handed, just do a hit-and-run.

One of the things about animated movies is they often change a lot during the production. You could start here, and you end up over here. So how did your character and the film change through the making of the film?

SANDLER: You write a draft, you put it together, you do the animatics, you look at it, you show it to people around the office, then you start showing it to people who don't know anything about the movie. You make adjustments to see what they're clicking with, what they're following, what they're lost with. That kind of thing. But that's the best thing about working creatively on an animated movie, just as a comedian; you find opportunities two years later into a project. You say, “You know, it might be funny if Leo does this,” call up everybody, the staff gets together, and you try to implement it. If it works, great.

Working With Robert Smigel

Talk a little bit about working with Robert [Smigel] because I've been a fan of Robert’s for a long time. TV Funhouse, all the SNL, what was he like as a director?

SANDLER: Somebody you trust 1000%. He's a genius. We all love him. When I was first on Saturday Night Live, there were a few guys on the show that you just said, “Well, that's a whole other thing.” Jim Downey, Smigel, Jack Handy, Conan [O’Brien], guys like that. You were just like, “Can't beat ‘em.” [Bob] Odenkirk. So, having Smigel run the show, we love jamming and thinking of stuff together. But his instincts are pretty amazing.

I also think he's fearless.

SANDLER: Yes, that's true.

I think about what he did going to the [Star Wars] Episode II line as Triumph in New York City. Like, the things he's done as Triumph the Comic Dog.

SANDLER: He is fearless. The puppet helps him a little bit, but in real life, he's pretty fearless too. He’ll say what needs to be said.

Is Adam Sandler Going to Host SNL Again?

You hosted SNL, I believe, in 2019.

SANDLER: Yes. He helped me write a bunch of those, too.

I wanted to know what that was like going back to host again, and have you thought about doing it again?

SANDLER: Yes. Yes. I'm very friendly with Lorne [Michaels], and we talk about doing it a lot. I love the cast; I'm friends with a lot of people in the cast. So I would love to do that again. Just got to find the right time where it makes sense.

Almost like when you have a clear schedule next year.

SANDLER: It seems like it's opened up, yeah. I would love it. It's a great week. And I'll tell you, I remember with Smigel, I think it was late Friday night when I was hosting the first time back, and he said, “You really should do an Opera Man.” I was like, “Oh, yeah, yeah, okay.” I said, “I don't have one,” and he said, "Yeah, alright, let me write it,” and he just wrote it. He's a madman.

The Untitled Safdie Brothers' Project Status

The last time I spoke with you before the strike, you were talking about the Safdie brothers. I know there's a movie. So, what's the status on that?

SANDLER: We're not sure right now. We kind of missed the opportunity of baseball season because of the strike. A lot of it was gonna be shot during live baseball. So, it's gonna take a minute. We're figuring it all out right now. I'm not sure when it's gonna happen.

Leo is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

