The Big Picture Adam Sandler and Bill Burr star in Netflix's animated film Leo, where Sandler voices a talking lizard named Leo and Burr voices a turtle.

Leo and his companion are tired of being trapped in a terrarium and are excited for a new school year, hoping for adventure and bonding with students.

Leo features an ensemble cast of familiar collaborators from Sandler's previous projects, including his wife and daughters, and will be released on Netflix in November 2023.

Teachers and students aren't the only ones feeling the summer blues and dreading the first day of school. Adam Sandler and Bill Burr are also about to kick off a new semester in the trailer for Netflix’s animated feature, Leo. Marking a return for Sandler to the world of animated films following his successful run as Count Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, this time around, the legendary comedian steps into the role of a talking and singing lizard named Leo. With his cage-mate and pal, a turtle voiced by Burr, by his side, Leo is about to have the most exhilarating year of his life.

Feeling their age, Leo and his companion are anxiously awaiting the first bell of the new school year and the new set of fifth graders they’re about to meet. The duo has been locked behind the glassy walls of a terrarium for decades, putting up with the harassment of new classes year after year, and they're ready to call it quits. While Leo dreams for more excitement with every year that passes, the trailer reveals that this time around, the lizard finally get the adventure he’s been longing for. Getting out of the classroom and into the Florida streets is just the first step on a journey that will see Leo and his bestie dodging alligators, enjoying a little self-care, and bonding with the kids they once resented. While we don’t hear any of the musical numbers in the trailer, we expect nothing but the best from The Wedding Singer star.

Along with Burr and Sandler, Leo also features the vocal talents of Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Rob Schneider (The Wrong Missy), Nick Swardson (Grandma’s Boy), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Nicholas Turturro (Blue Bloods), Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live), Sadie Sandler (Hotel Transylvania), Robert Smigel (The Week Of), Jo Koy (Easter Sunday), Sunny Sandler (Grown Ups), and Jackie Sandler (The Out-Laws). Along with lending his voice to the production, Smigel also serves as the film’s co-director with Robert Marianetti and David Wachtenheim.

A Melting Pot of Collaborators

Known for bringing on many of the same collaborators project after project, Sandler’s latest team-up with Netflix is no different. Not only did he involve his two daughters and his wife (who’s worked alongside her husband since before they tied the knot), but the ensemble cast is a who’s who in Sandler’s previous credits. From his long-running partnership with Schneider in features like The Waterboy, Mr. Deeds, and The Ridiculous 6 to his past pairings with Smigel in Punch-Drunk Love and You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, almost everyone on the call sheet has worked with Sandler in some capacity before. And for those who haven’t - Leo undoubtedly marks the first of many. And, of course, Sandler's Happy Madison Productions will be backing the film.

Check out the trailer below and watch Leo go on the musical journey of a lifetime when the movie lands on Netflix on November 21, 2023.