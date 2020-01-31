Adam Sandler Makes Good on Threat, Re-Ups Deal to Make 4 More Netflix Movies

Well, we only have ourselves to blame for this most recent Adam Sandler news. The actor has been on the awards circuit over the last few months for his terrific performance in Uncut Gems, and was on the shortlist to receive a Best Actor Oscar nomination. During the run-up to the nominations announcement, Sandler went on Howard Stern and joked that if he didn’t get an Oscar, he would “come back and do [a movie] again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay.” Sandler, unfortunately, did not get an Oscar nomination, and today Netflix announced it has extended its deal with the actor to make four more movies.

The news that Sandler is making more Netflix movies isn’t inherently bad, but the quality of Sandler’s Netflix films thus far has been severely lacking and doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. The deal began in 2015 with the forgettable Western parody The Ridiculous 6 and was followed by films like The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, and The Week Of. This deal encompasses films that Sandler produces, so while he was excellent in Noah Baumbach’s Netflix drama The Meyerowitz Stories, that one doesn’t really count under this agreement.

Netflix announced today that it has extended its deal with Sandler and Happy Madison Productions to make four additional feature films, noting that Netflix members have spent two billion hours watching Adam Sandler movies. The most recent film under their original agreement was Murder Mystery, which was reportedly quite a hit. A sequel to that film is in the works, and may or may not be included in this deal.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.”

Sandler’s next Netflix film is the family movie Hubie Halloween, which he’s already shot and co-stars in with Kevin James, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, and his Happy Gilmore co-star Julie Bowen. He also has an animated feature in development with Netflix that he will write, produce, and star in as a voice actor.