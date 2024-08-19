Like a good many American comedic actors, Adam Sandler had early success as a cast member of Saturday Night Live (throughout the early 1990s) before transitioning more into movies and remaining there in the years that followed. His popularity has endured over decades now, even if the quality of the movies he appears in admittedly vary. There’s good, bad, and ugly to be found in his filmography.

But it’s best to focus on the good, and there really is a good deal of it. Sandler’s comedies tend to be his most popular films, but the following ranking intends to emphasize his strengths as an actor in other types of movies, too. His best films – encompassing comedies, dramas, and others – are below, starting with the good and ending with the great.

Director: Peter Segal

Image via Sony Pictures

50 First Dates was far from Adam Sandler’s first romantic comedy, and it wasn’t even the first he starred in alongside Drew Barrymore. It’s a movie with some flaws, but it generally works as a rom-com with a novel premise, following a woman with amnesia who forgets Sandler’s character every time she falls asleep, leading to him having to continually win her over again and again.

It’s a movie that feels a touch unsettling alongside being broadly comedic and somewhat romantic; it’s a bit all over the place, but the leads help elevate the material somewhat. 50 First Dates is one of many 2000s-era rom-coms that, premise aside, plays it safe, but sometimes those movies are comfortable and scratch an itch, so it certainly has value.

9 'Billy Madison' (1995)

Director: Tamra Davis

Image via Universal Pictures

Adam Sandler’s early movies (essentially the ones made before 2000 or so) are certainly hit-and-miss, but some of his best pure comedies came out during the 1990s, when he was first starting out in film. Billy Madison is one of them, being a very stupid and oftentimes lowbrow comedy that also just kind of works; not to mention, it’s now old enough to feel nostalgic for many.

The premise is very simple, with the titular character being a man in his late 20s who’s required to go back to school and pass every grade if he’s to have a chance at inheriting his father’s fortune. Billy Madison is 90 minutes of Adam Sandler yelling, being dumb, and generally doing chaotic things. That might not sound like a good time for some, but for anyone who wants a pure, straightforward, no-nonsense (or all-nonsense?) Sandler comedy, this is undoubtedly one of the most direct.

8 'Funny People' (2009)

Director: Judd Apatow

Image via Universal Pictures

So long as you can get through the too-long 146-minute runtime, Funny People is a generally good dramedy that lets Adam Sandler be both a funny person and a somewhat more serious person. He plays a stand-up comedian and actor who’s had a career not dissimilar to Sandler’s own, and the way his life is changed when he’s told by his doctor that he has a terminal disease.

It’s a straightforward story that could’ve used some editing, but the good parts of Funny People do inevitably make the film worth watching. Sandler fits in quite well with the style of movie that director Judd Apatow is best known for making, and his co-stars – including the likes of Seth Rogen, Leslie Mann, Eric Bana, and Jonah Hill – are all quite good here, too.

7 'Reign Over Me' (2007)

Director: Mike Binder

Image via Columbia Pictures

Funny People and some soon-to-be-mentioned dramedies all balance comedy and drama to some extent, but Reign Over Me stands out for being an Adam Sandler movie that’s pretty much just a drama. The story is all about grief and the rebuilding of a friendship, with Sandler’s character being a man who lost his entire family during the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Reign Over Me also stars Don Cheadle as the man’s old college friend, with the plot following the two as they try to rekindle their friendship, the latter trying to help the former recover from such a traumatic event. It hits the beats it needs to and might not do anything too out of the ordinary in the process, but it’s a film with a good heart, and two strong lead performances from both Sandler and Cheadle.

6 'Happy Gilmore' (1996)

Director: Dennis Dugan

Image via Universal Studios

It can be easy to mix up Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore, with both delivering similar kinds of comedy and the two titles being merged to make the name of Happy Madison Productions, which Sandler founded. Perhaps the key distinction is that Happy Gilmore is also something of a sports movie, with the titular character being an unconventional yet skilled golfer who’ll stop at nothing to win a PGA tournament.

Happy Gilmore lets Sandler be something of a chaotic man-child once more, but he does it well and there are some genuinely funny moments here. The ridiculousness of it all proves to be strangely infectious, too. You kind of have to begrudgingly admire something so silly, and it holds up much better than most of Sandler’s comedies released around this time in his acting career.

5 'Hustle' (2022)

Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Image via Netflix

Another sports movie featuring Adam Sandler, but one with more of a mix of drama and comedy, Hustle ranks as one of Sandler’s best in recent years. It’s got an underdog story at its core, but tells that sort of familiar narrative well, with Sandler playing a basketball scout who finds a player in Spain and believes he has potential, bringing him back to the U.S., even though the player has issues from his past.

Hustle indulges in some clichés as it goes along, but it’s also got enough charm, humor, and warmth to make some of the more predictable moments easier to excuse. It’s a solid and easy-to-watch film, and certainly a good deal better than some of the other Adam Sandler movies Happy Madison Productions have made for Netflix since 2020.

4 'The Wedding Singer' (1998)

Director: Frank Coraci

Image via New Line Cinema

Though it’s still a comedy at its center, The Wedding Singer helped Adam Sandler show a little more range than most of his other movies from the 1990s allowed him to. It was his first rom-com with Drew Barrymore, and stands to date as probably his best movie released before 2000. Speaking of years, The Wedding Singer is set during 1985, and certainly makes the most of it when it comes to songs that can therefore be used on the soundtrack.

Sandler plays a wedding singer who’s struggling with romance in his own life, while Barrymore’s character has an approaching wedding. Complications ensue when the two meet and fall for each other. It’s a fun film, and a crowd-pleasing one that goes above and beyond, compared to other early Sandler movies. It doesn’t sacrifice comedy, featuring laughs alongside some more emotional moments and a strong love story, all resulting in a pretty great film.

3 'The Meyerowitz Stories' (2017)

Director: Noah Baumbach

Image via Netflix

Two years before making the heartbreaking Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach was behind the less well-known but still very good The Meyerowitz Stories. It was a dramedy with an excellent ensemble cast, with Adam Sandler starring alongside the likes of Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson, Adam Driver, and Judd Hirsch.

The Meyerowitz Stories finds comedy and pathos in its story about a disconnected and unusual family coming together at a celebration for the family patriarch, whose personality and professional career caused many of the issues the rest of his family has to deal with. It’s successful as a look at numerous flawed characters who sometimes prove to be both frustrating and endearing, with the well-written dialogue and strong performances across the board ensuring that The Meyerowitz Stories stays engaging and emotionally complex throughout.

Watch on Netflix

2 'Punch-Drunk Love' (2002)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Though there’s comedy to be found in Punch-Drunk Love, it is generally a more serious and tense film than anything he’d been in prior to 2002. It was an early example of his capacity to excel in something that wasn’t just a comedy, seeing as this Paul Thomas Anderson film is unafraid to be a little out-there and strange, alongside being a blend of romance, drama, and tense comedy.

Sandler’s character, Barry Egan, is one of his most fascinating to date; an awkward, tragic, and volatile man who longs to find love but has very little idea of how to go about achieving that. Punch-Drunk Love is nerve-wracking but ultimately quite heartfelt in the end, balancing some rather extreme emotions surprisingly well and proving to be a showcase for Sandler at his best.

1 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

