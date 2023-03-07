Adam Sandler is a hilarious actor who has been churning out movies constantly for over 30 years now. However, he isn't what you would call a critical darling. His movies are often called too juvenile, unoriginal, and predictably formulaic. Even so, the general audiences still really like them! Even though they don't always get good reviews, his movies often do pretty well at the box office.

Regardless of the movie's reception, audiences and critics may agree that Adam Sandler movies are inevitable as he releases new movies every year. There's a notable dissonance between critics and audiences for Sandler movies over the years, from Grown Upsto Billy Madison. With Rotten Tomatoes as the benchmark, these movies have the biggest difference between critic scores and audience ratings.

10 'Bulletproof' (1996)

In Bulletproof, two childhood friends, one of which is an undercover cop and the other is a criminal, are forced to work together and go on the run after their cover is blown and they become the target of a ruthless drug lord. Adam Sandler stars with Damon Wayans in this comedy.

RELATED: From 'Uncut Gems' to '50 First Dates': Adam Sandler's Top 10 Movies, According to IMDb

The movie received a mere 8% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, who pointed out the script's flaw and lack of chemistry between Sandler and Wayans. But the audience liked it, with a 44% rating, making it a 36% difference between critics and audiences.

9 'Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights' (2002)

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights is an animated musical comedy that follows Davey Stone (voiced by Sandler), a troubled youth sentenced to community service during Hanukkah and learns the true meaning of the holiday.

The animated special also has a 36% score difference between critics and audiences. Critics slammed it with a 13% approval rating because of its vulgar humor and lack of originality. Despite being a box office bomb, Sandler fans have since dubbed it as a favorite with a 49% score.

8 'Mr. Deeds' (2002)

Image via Sony Pictures

Mr. Deeds follows the titular character in a fish-out-of-the-water romance story, where a humble guy who inherits a fortune moves to New York City and faces a different scene. He also falls in love with a tabloid reporter played by Winona Ryder.

The movie was received poorly by critics, who noted the contrived plot. Nevertheless, it was a box office success, and 59% of audiences liked it on Rotten Tomatoes against the 22% of critics on the site.

7 'The Waterboy' (1998)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

One of Sandler's classics, The Waterboy, follows Bobby Boucher, a socially awkward and overprotected waterboy for a college football team. When he discovers his talent and becomes a player, he has to win his mother's approval (Kathy Bates).

RELATED: From 'The Waterboy' to 'We Are Marshall': Best Movies About College Football

As usual, critics panned the movie's juvenile humor and paper-thin characters but gave kudos to Sandler and the supporting cast's performance. While the movie received a 33% approval rating from critics, audiences definitely loved it more, with 71% of fans liking it. It was also another box office success for Sandler, with over $190 million worldwide.

6 'Billy Madison' (1995)

Image via Universal Pictures

Adam Sandler stars as Billy Madison, a spoiled rotten man-child who must repeat school to prove to his father that he can run the family business. This movie also stars Bradley Whitford and Norm MacDonald.

The movie has now become a cult favorite, but back then, it received mixed reviews from critics, who criticized the lack of plot. It was one of the better-received films, though, with a 41% critics rating. Audiences loved it, and it scored pretty high at 79%, making the difference between the two sides 38%.

5 'Just Go With It' (2011)

In Just Go With It, Adam Sandler plays a plastic surgeon whose MO is using a fake wedding ring to pick up women. When he falls for a younger woman (Brooklyn Decker), he asks his assistant (Jennifer Aniston) to pretend to be his ex-wife and help win her over.

RELATED: The 11 Best Adam Sandler Performances

The movie was awarded with only a 19% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. The audiences enjoyed the movie more, with 59% liking it, making the difference a quite big 40%. The chemistry between Sandler and Aniston was a highlight, and they tried replicating it in the Murder Mysteryfilm series on Netflix.

4 'Grown Ups 2' (2013)

A group of childhood friends, played by Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, returned in Grown Ups 2. They are now settled in their hometown and dealing with new challenges, from bullying to teenage angst, while facing off against a new rival.

The movie, which has an 8% score on Rotten Tomatoes, was not made for the critics (who also panned the first film). This was made for audiences who don't mind the usual Sandler humor and outrageous comedy. 53% liked it, with over $246 million in worldwide box office gross to prove it.

3 'Blended' (2014)

Leveraging their likable chemistry in The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates, Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore reunited in Blended as single parents who go on a disastrous blind date and end up on vacation in Africa with their respective families.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Brings Out the Best in Adam Sandler

Critics still like Sandler and Barrymore but thought the film was filled with the usual Sandler films' problems, giving it a quite dismal 15%. Once again, audiences seem to know what they're getting when they see the funny man on the poster, as the audience score was 64%, a 49% difference from the critics.

2 'Grown Ups' (2010)

In the original Grown Ups, a group of friends reunites as adults to honor the passing of their coach and spend a weekend together with their respective families, basking in nostalgia and discovering new friendships.

The movie received an 11% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, who slammed the incoherent plot and cheap humor. But audiences liked hanging out with these comedians on their reunion, giving it an overall 62% approval rating. It was a success and even guaranteed a similarly reviewed sequel.

1 'I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry' (2007)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry follows two straight firefighters (Sandler and Kevin James) who pretend to be a gay couple to receive domestic partner benefits. Their fake relationship is put in jeopardy as they are investigated for fraud.

Critics liked the leading men but did not like the script and its offensive stereotypes, even though it contained some thoughtful ideas about equality and respect. It only got a 14% rating but received 69% approval from the audiences, making it the most divisive Sandler film between critics and audiences.

KEEP READING: The 5 Best Adam Sandler Movies to Rewatch (and The 5 to Skip)