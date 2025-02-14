Adam Sandler has been a Hollywood fixture since he broke out on Saturday Night Live in the early 90s. He dominated the box office as one of its most bankable comedy stars, and his movies, while not garnering much critical attention, have become oft-quoted fan favorites.

In the new millennium, Sandler's career has seen its fair share of ups and downs, with some of the star's comedies being called the worst of their decade, but he also expanded the range of roles he took on and worked with some of the best directors of their generation. With a lucrative deal at Netflix and multiple projects in the pipeline, the Sandman doesn't show any signs of slowing down, so it's a good time to take a look back at the most essential movies of his career.

10 'The Waterboy' (1998)

Directed by Frank Coraci

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Sandler was one of the most reliable hit-makers of comedies through the latter half of the 90s into the 00s. While most of them never garnered much critical acclaim they were big hits with audiences. The formula for many of these involved Sandler as a character (sometimes with a funny voice, sometimes not) stuck in a state of arrested development; man-children. The apex of this character is Bobby Boucher, the H2O-loving mama's boy in the college football comedy The Waterboy.

Sandler's second collaboration with director Frank Coraci, The Waterboy leans into physical comedy and Sandler's penchant for broad character work. On that scale, the movie is leagues ahead of Sandler's similar work in movies like Little Nicky or Hubie Halloween. As Boucher, Sandler is the ultimate underdog, a simple man with an overprotective mother who finds he has a gift for football when he unleashes his years of pent-up rage. Add to that hilarious supporting turns from Kathy Bates and Henry Winkler, and the result is a goofy comedy with just enough heart.