Adam Sandler is one of those rare talents who makes movies hit after-hit-after-hit. While he has dabbled in drama and proven that he’s capable of pulling it off, comedy is where Sandler shines, both behind the camera and in front of it. He has come a long way since his career as a Saturday Night Live (SNL) cast member. And while many of his movies are panned by critics, they are often box office hits, even becoming cult classics.

There’s a trend when it comes to Sandler movies, which often center around silly, immature humor. He was in his prime in the ‘90s and early 2000s when he starred in (and produced) some of his most memorable comedy movies. But with one new movie cracking the top five on this list, it’s clear Sandler shows no signs of slowing down. He has plenty more funny movies to come to delight audiences, and sometimes confuse critics, as to their runaway success. Until those movies are released, let's go back to the past and rank his funniest movies.

10 'Punch-Drunk Love' (2002)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

While Punch-Drunk Love is a departure from Sandler’s usual comedic style, the movie, which ranks among his best, is an absurdist romantic comedy-drama that ranks as one of his funniest. Sandler showed his versatility as an actor beyond silly comedy, playing Barry, a bachelor who lives a lonely life, often the subject of ridicule by his sisters. This has caused him to develop issues with anger and social anxiety. When he meets a beautiful woman named Lena (Emily Watson), however, Barry’s life is set to change as he tries to overcome his biggest hurdles.

An interesting mix of comedy with a heartwarming story about a man coming into his own, Punch-Drunk Love is praised for its uniqueness and touching moments that are beautifully juxtaposed with delightful comedy as well.

9 'Hotel Transylvania' (2012)

Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky

In this animated monster comedy, Sandler voices the lead character Count “Drac” Dracula, a vampire running his own hotel and fiercely protecting his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez). The hotel is designed as a place where monsters can relax outside the human world, unafraid to just be themselves. When he invites a big group to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday, however, things go awry when a human named Jonathan (Andy Samberg) shows up. He can’t let the others know lest it causes trouble and ruins his reputation as offering a safe haven for monsters, away from humans.

Hotel Transylvania is a rare Sandler film that is suitable to watch with the whole family. It’s silly but innocent fun without inappropriate jokes or potty humor meant for adults. It’s quirky, fun, and the type of movie kids will want to watch again and again.

Directed by Peter Segal

One of Sandler’s many collaborations with Drew Barrymore, the pair star together in this romantic comedy. Sandler is Henry, a womanizing man who falls for Lucy (Barrymore), an art teacher. But there’s a problem: she suffers from amnesia and every time she falls asleep and wakes up, she forgets who he is. This can also be viewed as an opportunity, however, since when Henry messes up, he has another chance at that pivotal “first date” the next day. And he takes all those chances.

Like Groundhog Day with dating as the central theme, 50 First Dates has the beautiful backdrop of Hawaii, making for a great date movie. The actors were praised for their on-screen chemistry. While the unique story might be tough to believe, it is fun, nonetheless. There are tons of comedic moments throughout, wrapped inside a touching love story.

7 'Leo' (2023)

Directed by Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachtenheim

Another animated movie, Leo is as heartwarming as it is funny. At the center of the plot of the musical comedy is the titular character, voiced by Sandler, a tuatara who resides in a fifth-grade classroom as the class pet. Realizing he may only have a single year left in his typical 75-year lifespan, Leo tries to escape the clutches of a young girl who has taken him home for the weekend. But when she discovers that he can talk, she enlists his help and advice to make friends.

What continues is a touching relationship between the reptile and the various kids in the class who take him home from one weekend to the next. He becomes a confidant, of sorts, finding a greater purpose in his life than ever before. It sounds sappy, and it is. But Leo is also filled with hilarious moments, thanks to both the script and Sandler’s always engaging voice work. Combined with catchy tunes, Leo is a fun family watch.

6 'Mr. Deeds' (2002)

Directed by Steven Brill

A remake of the 1936 movie Mr. Deeds Goes to Town, one of Frank Capra’s best, Sandler is Longfellow, a pizzeria owner whose life is upended when he discovers that he is the sole heir to a great uncle’s multi-billion dollar fortune. A hilarious fish-out-of-water story, Longfellow travels to New York with the intention of selling his shares in the company to businessman Chuck Cedar (Peter Gallagher) and moving on with his life. He meets a tabloid reporter named Babe (Winona Ryder) who poses as a school nurse to try and get dirt on him, but she ends up falling for him for real.

The twist at the end of the story brings all the drama and hilarity together beautifully. Mr. Deeds might have been universally panned by critics, but much like many of Sandler’s movies, it was a massive box office success. It’s a cute, feel-good story that features Sandler’s signature comedy and themes of the good guys winning in the end.

5 'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitvah' (2023)

