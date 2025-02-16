Before indulging in some negativity, it’s best to emphasize that Adam Sandler has indeed been in some good movies over the decades. Some of his best films happen to be a little more dramatic, like Punch-Drunk Love, which is a dramedy, and Uncut Gems, which is more of a crime movie with some dark/uncomfortable comedy. But his broader comedies can also be good, as shown by the genuinely sweet and well-made The Wedding Singer.

But right here, right now, there’s going to be a look at the Adam Sandler movies at the other end of things quality-wise. The following films can all be counted among his worst, and are probably worth avoiding even if you consider yourself a massive fan of the Sandman himself. They're ranked below, starting with the bad and ending with the absolutely terrible.

10 'That's My Boy' (2012)

Directed by Sean Anders

Truth be told, That’s My Boy was kind of dead on arrival, never really having a chance at being a good Adam Sandler movie thanks to the premise alone. Perhaps the kindest thing that could be said about it is, despite all that, it’s also not as terrible as a few other films Sandler has been in, for what little that might ultimately be worth.

That’s My Boy is about the strained relationship between a father and his son, with their dynamic defined by the fact that the former had the latter when he was still a teenager. They reunite when the son is about to get married, and shenanigans ensue. The attempts at comedy consistently fall short, and the whole thing is pretty miserable to watch (and, overall, describable as forgettable at best).

9 'Sandy Wexler' (2017)

Directed by Steven Brill