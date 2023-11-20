The Big Picture Uncut Gems was a career highlight for Adam Sandler, receiving critical acclaim and an Independent Spirit Award.

Sandler's planned reunion with the Safdie Brothers for a new project has been delayed due to strikes and the end of the MLB season.

Uncut Gems is currently streaming on Netflix, while Sandler's latest animated film Leo will premiere on November 21.

Uncut Gems was a career highlight for Adam Sandler. An utter anxiety attack of a film, it came agonizingly close to delivering what would have been a deserved first Academy Award nomination. The mix of Sandler alongside the explosively talented Safdie Brothers proved extremely potent in delivering one of 2019's best films, which culminated in Sandler winning an Independent Spirit Award and delivering an all-time legendary speech.

Last year, it was announced that Sandler and the Safdies would be working together on a new project. However, a combination of factors has hit the pause button on the project, as Sandler has now revealed. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub to promote his latest animated film, Leo — a Netflix production which sees Sandler take on the role of the titular character, a class pet lizard in an elementary school — Weintraub asked the actor about the status of his proposed reunion with the directing duo, following the critical acclaim that followed their initial work on Uncut Gems.

However, in somewhat disappointing news, Sandler admitted that the initial window they'd penciled in for filming had slipped away as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Revealing the movie was set to shoot "during live baseball", the culmination of the 2023 MLB season meant that the film would inevitably be delayed, as baseball season doesn't resume again until the spring.

"We're not sure right now. We kind of missed the opportunity of baseball season because of the strike. A lot of it was gonna be shot during live baseball. So it's gonna take a minute. We're figuring it all out right now. I'm not sure when it's gonna happen."

What is 'Uncut Gems' About, and Where Can I Watch It?

Close

Uncut Gems stars Sandler as Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler and gambling addict who risks everything in an attempt to pay off his debts. The story revolves around Howard's frenetic and high-stakes lifestyle as he navigates the world of the Diamond District in New York City. Howard acquires an Ethiopian black opal with the hope of making a substantial profit, but his compulsive gambling habits and various personal and professional conflicts threaten to unravel his life.

Uncut Gems is streaming now on Netflix. Leo premieres on Netflix on November 21. Look for our full interview with Sandler soon.

Image via Criterion Uncut Gems Release Date August 30, 2019 Director Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie Cast Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, The Weeknd, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Aranbayev Rating R Runtime 130 Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Comedy, Crime, Documentary Writers Ronald Bronstein, Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie Tagline This is how I win. Website https://a24films.com/films/uncut-gems

Watch on Netflix