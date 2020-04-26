Adam Sandler & Pete Davidson Perform the Ultimate Stay-at-Home Jam on ‘SNL’

Believe it or not, Saturday Night Live is now responsible for debuting the catchiest song of 2020, “Stuck in the House.” The new comedy song was performed by cast member Pete Davidson with SNL alum and currently uber-popular late-night celebrity guest Adam Sandler.

Davidson has seemingly found his niche during SNL‘s “at home” edition as the resident music maker. After sharing two comedy songs on the April 11 episode, Davidson returned for the April 25 episode with “Stuck in the House.” The music video is all about lamenting the distinct ennui Davidson (and the rest of us, probably) is feeling right now as he stays at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Davidson sings about being “tired of all the tomfoolery” and laments there is “nothing to watch, already watched Ozark” as well as joking that “hand sani is now my best friend” and “I’m using it so much, it’s chapping my hands.”

The song gets kicked up a notch with the arrival of Sandler, who is similarly hurting at this point in his own stay-at-home journey. Imbuing his voice with an Opera Man-light accent and donning some shades and kitchen gloves, Sandler sings about crafting underwear masks and “baking my own bread” but “it tastes like shit.” The Sandman is a big basketball fan IRL, so of course there was a line in his verse about missing the NBA. He also apparently misses longtime friend and co-star Rob Schneider, which led to the hilarious reveal of Schneider trying to cheer his friend up with his iconic “You can do it!” line from The Waterboy while stuck the other side of Sandler’s front door. The song ends with the entire Sandler clan holding up signs thanking first responders, which is scientifically proven to be the best way to end any song, might I add.

Watch “Stuck in the House” featuring Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler below. And, in case you missed it, check out the cold open from the April 25 episode featuring Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci.