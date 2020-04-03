Adam Sandler Debuts “Quarantine Song” on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show from Home’

Adam Sandler is back with a new song, but this one isn’t quite as heartbreaking as his tribute to Chris Farley that made waves last year. On Thursday, Sandler made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and after the two swapped stories about Robin Williams and talked about Fallon’s impression of Sandler, the Uncut Gems star debuted “Quarantine Song.”

The pretty simple ditty is an ode to the doctors, nurses, and health care workers who are literally saving all of our lives right now—and putting their lives on the line in the process. Indeed, this global pandemic has pushed healthcare systems across the world to their limits, and while sadly we here in America are suffering greatly, these literal life-savers continue to work marathon shifts under impossible conditions day after day. So yeah, that’s worth singing praises.

You can check out the song below, followed by some of Sandler’s chat with Fallon as well as his video appearance on Conan from earlier this week as well—where he rocked a killer mustache.