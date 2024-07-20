The Big Picture Adam Sandler shines in dramatic roles, showcasing depth beyond his comedic comfort zone.

The worst-kept secret in Hollywood is that Adam Sandler is a qualified dramatic actor. While comedies produced by his production company, Happy Madison, will always be his comfort zone, Sandler has given enough captivating dramatic performances over the last 20 years to assure everyone that he has more depth than the goofy man-child seen in Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore. After years of being the bane of film criticism, he has been widely accepted by the film community at large, partially thanks to his commitment to challenging himself and subverting his screen image in auteur-driven projects like Punch-Drunk Love, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), and Uncut Gems. However, overshadowed by his impressive curation of dramatic roles is Reign Over Me, Sandler's most forgotten serious turn that tackled post-9/11 grief and depression. Sandler's performance as a lonely widower is his most vulnerable work to date.

Reign Over Me A man who lost his family in the September 11 attack on New York City runs into his old college roommate. Rekindling the friendship is the one thing that appears able to help the man recover from his grief. Release Date March 22, 2007 Director Mike Binder Cast Jada Pinkett Smith , Adam Sandler , Don Cheadle Liv Tyler , Saffron Burrows , Donald Sutherland Runtime 124

'Reign Over Me' Tackles Grief in the Wake of September 11th

Despite being the most monumental event in the United States in the 21st century, few movies have dared to tackle the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks. It has been two decades since the death of over 3,000 people in New York City, but the tragic circumstances and dicey political implications surrounding the event have made it an impenetrable text for the big screen. 2006 saw the release of two films, Oliver Stone's World Trade Center and Paul Greengrass' United 93, docu-dramas capturing the horrors of that day from the perspective of officers trapped under the rubble of the Twin Towers and the passengers who thwarted a potential fourth attack. Spike Lee told a story of a post-9/11 climate allegorically in 25th Hour, about a convicted drug dealer attempting to reform his life on his last day as a free man.

Reign Over Me, written and directed by Mike Binder, known for 2000s dramedies such as The Upside of Anger and Man About Town, confronts the life-altering impact of 9/11 on Charlie Fineman (Sandler), whose wife and three daughters were passengers in one of the World Trade Center crashes. Years later, Charlie is emotionally frozen--a social recluse who refuses to acknowledge that he once even had a family. Charlie's college roommate at dental school, Alan Johnson (Don Cheadle), rekindles his relationship with his old friend, who is now a shell of himself. Managing his depression and violent outbursts, Alan hopes to heal Charlie of his emotional scars and get him to open up.

Don Cheadle and Adam Sandler Are Emotionally Distant in 'Reign Over Me'

The story introduces Charlie and his tragic backstory through Alan's perspective, a successful orthodontist with a wife and daughter. Although he lives an ideal life, he feels jaded by his lack of social freedom and general annoyance with his colleagues and clientele. Charlie has been dealt the worst hand imaginable, yet Alan envies him for his candor. He isn't confined to the veneer of class and elegance that inhabits Alan's world. Charlie, who has seemingly regressed in psychological development since the tragedy, evokes an adolescent freedom and rebellion from everyday life. Alan's embracing of Charlie's disaffected worldview allows Don Cheadle to thrive in a film designed to show off Sandler's dark side. Without Cheadle's grace and affability, Charlie's morose demeanor would amount to a grating viewing experience. Even though his woes are more abstract and inscrutable compared to the cloud hanging over Charlie, the actor makes Charlie as vulnerable and emotionally void as his old college friend he wants to console.

For all its faults regarding hokey emotional beats and broad characterization of side characters who are hardly fleshed out, and operate as walking thematic traits, Reign Over Me is a sobering and unflinching portrait of the overbearing effect of depression on the soul. Binder's intimate writing and directing keep the scope of the film human, but it also forces the viewer to confront Charlie's grief directly. The film, which depicts the futility of therapy and a heartbreaking suicide attempt, boldly asks whether Charlie can be reformed. Because of the unthinkable tragedy that he went through, the audience is ultimately sympathetic to Charlie, even as he acts irritable, destroys Alan's office, and rejects counseling from therapist Angela (Liv Tyler) during his sessions. Losing his family has caused him to act deflective at every turn, even if it means pretending like he doesn't know his in-laws or his former college roommate. You wish he would just accept the help offered to him, but Binder understands that the grief lingering in his mind is unshakable.

Adam Sandler's Bold Dramatic Turn Shows His Highs and Lows as an Actor

In 2007, upon hearing that Adam Sandler would be playing a grief-stricken widower in a harrowing dramatic turn, immense skepticism would be in order. The role of Charlie Fineman ostensibly runs counterintuitive to everything that the Sandman represents on the screen. At its most disastrous, the performance would devolve into a cheap mockery of a serious conflict under Sandler's hands. Ultimately, he crafted a compelling performance that tapped into his strengths as a screen presence and spotlighted his dramatic shortcomings. Sandler's performance in Reign Over Me is imperfect, even though it does resonate at an emotional level. When Sandler deflects from expressing his suppressed feelings, he tends to mumble his way through acting out the scene, which sometimes resembles the gibberish he would speak in Billy Madison. Because the character requires a raw performance, he often plays a sequence bombastically to convey emotional gravitas. Sandler, who had only minor experience in dramatic turns, frequently resorts to explosive rage in the most heart-wrenching moments, which often reads as a desperate ploy by a comedic goofball striving for dramatic credibility. The overwrought nature of Reign on Me can also be attributed to its writer-director, who doesn't exactly aim for subtle expressions of grief and anguish.

However, if Sandler's performance as a lonely and emotionally paralyzed man in Reign on Me was restrained, something would feel off-kilter. People in Charlie's state aren't supposed to act "normal." A.O. Scott wrote, "In his grief he has regressed into a kind of shaggy preadolescence, which makes him, come to think of it, a version of the standard Sandler character after all." Charlie's reversion to adolescence, playing video games late at night and sporting noise-canceling headphones in public, reflects Sandler's juvenile brand of comedy. Binder, like Paul Thomas Anderson and Josh and Benny Safdie, understood the key component to unlocking the comedian's dramatic chops. Beneath the silliness of his most famous characters lies a simmering angst. In Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems, Sandler plays oddballs with a streak of rage. In Reign on Me, Charlie seems like a bizarre outcast who keeps to himself because he doesn't know any better. Whenever he begins to open up, as he does in a powerful monologue delivered to Alan outside Angela's office, a layer of warmth finally pours out. His description of his children and his recollection of hearing the news of the terrorist attack is mournful, but his remembrance of his late family makes him seem human.

Reign Over Me suffers from common issues of buddy dramedies about friends with contrasting personalities. The tone, often saccharine and choreographed, is always sincere in its commitment to balancing moments of levity with grim symptoms of depression. The main draw to the film is the impeccable dynamic between Don Cheadle and Adam Sandler, playing two characters with unresolved emotional voids.

