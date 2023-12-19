The Big Picture Adam Sandler showcases his dramatic talents in Netflix's Spaceman, portraying an astronaut grappling with loneliness and the uncertainty of his relationship back on Earth.

The film, directed by Johan Renck, features a talented ensemble cast including Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

Spaceman is based on the novel by Jaroslav Kalfar and is set for release on March 1, 2024, after being delayed due to production issues.

Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore — what do all of these titles have in common? They solidified Adam Sandler’s place as a comedic legend on the big screen. Because the actor has gone on to release so many more movies that have kept audiences laughing year after year, it’s sometimes hard to remember that he’s also skilled at flexing his dramatic chops. Such is the case for his latest collaborative effort with Netflix, Spaceman. In a first-look teaser of the Johan Renck (Chernobyl) helmed film, we see Sandler as the titular character, thousands of miles from his home and running low on hope.

The brief trailer is just short of 30 seconds but paints a clear picture of loneliness and survival as Sandler’s Jakub can be seen walking through a creek with luscious green trees and plants growing on either side. While he makes his way through the forest, a voice (presumably that of Paul Dano’s Hanuš) can be heard, sharing the bleak similarities that he and Jakub have both faced.

As per the film’s logline, Jakub is an astronaut who’s been on a mission in the farthest reaches of the solar system for half of a year. In his solitude, he has plenty of time to think about the life he left behind, particularly his relationship with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan). The more he ponders, the more he realizes that she may not be waiting for him when he gets back. But, there is hope for Jakub yet, as he discovers that there’s a stowaway on board named Hanuš (Dano) who might have the answers that Jakub seeks.

What Else Do We Know About 'Spaceman'?

Along with Sandler, Mulligan, and Dano, Spaceman also stars Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Lena Olin (The Unbearable Lightness of Being), and Isabella Rossellini (Death Becomes Her). The film’s script was penned by Colby Day, who adapted Jaroslav Kalfar’s novel, Spaceman of Bohemia. The movie has been a long time coming as it was first announced to be in the early stages of production back in 2020 with a 2023 arrival date initially scheduled. Like many other projects from the last year, Spaceman was pushed back with a release now set for March 1, 2024.

Although he’s (sadly) not appearing in the film, Channing Tatum joins the title as a producer alongside Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Michael Parets, Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva. Spaceman marks the latest partnership between Sandler and Netflix as the actor and studio recently dropped the animated comedy, Leo, as well as You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and Murder Mystery 2. It’s Sandler’s first drama-heavy role since 2022’s Hustle, a film that followed his wildly successful turn in Josh and Benny Safdie’s Uncut Gems.

Check out the trailer for Spaceman below and learn everything there is to know about the film in our official guide.

Spaceman Jakub Procházka was raised by his grandparents in the Czech countryside after being abandoned as a young boy. He works as a scientist before trying to become the Czech Republic's first astronaut. Release Date March 1, 2024 Director Johan Renck Cast Isabella Rossellini Adam Sandler , Carey Mulligan , Paul Dano , Kunal Nayyar , Lena Olin Rating R Main Genre Adventure Genres Adventure , Drama , Sci-Fi Studio Netflix Distributor(s) Netflix

