Everyone's favorite fictional husband Adam Scott has joined the cast of Inside Job Part 2 and not to bury the lede, but that means he will be reunited with frequent love interest Lizzy Caplan, so start screaming now. The two have worked together in Party Down as well as the Leslye Headland film Bachelorette and so to have them back together again? I can barely contain my excitement! Well, their voices are back together, but you get it.

Inside Job is an animated series from Netflix that follows Reagan Ridley (Caplan) who is described as an "Anti-social genius" whose "dysfunctional team works to hide the world's conspiracies." Yes, you read that right. And now, with Part 2, we'll have Scott joining the cast that is already stacked with the likes of Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Brett Gelman.

Scott is playing Ron Staedtler who is described as "the Chief Mind Erasing expert for the Illuminati, Cognito's rival company. A lone wolf who's not shy about his opinions, he's not the most popular guy in the office for taking a moral stance on what they do. But despite working for a rival company, he might just become Reagan's most unlikely ally."

Image via Netflix

Part 2 will be 8 episodes long and with each episode carrying a runtime of 30 minutes. The series, which was created by Shion Takeuchi, is one that brings some of our favorite comedy performers together and Scott's inclusion is a huge one. Reagan might have her hands full with the introduction of Ron but if the two are to become allies, that is just a treat to us all and we can't wait until Inside Job Part 2 comes our way on November 18! Check out a new clip of Caplan and Scott's characters meeting at anonymous anonymous down below:

You can read the official synopsis of Inside Job here: