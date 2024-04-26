The Big Picture Adam Scott to direct & star in thriller Double Booked featuring Sterling K. Brown, Zazie Beetz, Alexandra Daddario.

The film follows a self-help writer & his pregnant wife running into another couple during a weekend getaway.

The movie is Scott's directorial debut.

Mere days after it was announced that Severance Season 2 had wrapped filming, one of the show's biggest stars is making headlines behind the camera. A new report from Deadline revealed that Adam Scott will make his directorial debut and star in the upcoming thriller Double Booked, which will feature star Sterling K. Brown, Zazie Beetz, and Alexandra Daddario. Scott, Beetz, and Daddario have all received Emmy nominations for their performances in Severance, Atlanta, and The White Lotus, respectively, and Brown was recently recognized with an Oscar nomination for his stellar work in Cord Jefferson's directorial debut, American Fiction.

Double Booked will reportedly follow a successful self-help writer (Scott) and his pregnant wife (Beetz) as they run into another couple whilst on a weekend getaway. The two couples are forced to take shelter together after a blizzard moves in, and what starts as an innocent night quickly turns into something much more sinister. David Levinson, best known for his work in Welcome Home, will write the script, with Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena of Dichotomy Creative Group producing, along with Scott and his wife Naomi of Great Scott Productions. Scott expressed excitement when asked about his upcoming directorial debut:

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Protagonist and Dichotomy to bring this audacious, crowd-pleasing, white-knuckle thriller to the screen. I’d been looking for something to direct for years, and Double Booked checked all the boxes. Along with our unbelievable cast, I can’t wait to make it and share it with the world.”

What Else Is Coming Up for Adam Scott and the ‘Double Booked’ Cast?

Outside of Double Booked, audiences can next expect to see Scott in Severance Season 2. He most recently appeared as a young version of Spider-Man's uncle Ben Parker in Madame Web, one of the biggest box office letdowns for a superhero movie of the last several years. Scott has been acting since the mid-90s, and you can count us in for a directorial debut with such an intriguing premise paired with a star-studded cast.

Beetz is set to reprise her role as Sophie Dumon in the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, as well as continuing her role as Amber Bennett in Season 3 (and potentially beyond) of Invincible. Brown was also in Invincible as the multiversal villain Angstrom Levy, and will star alongside Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu in the upcoming Netflix sci-fi thriller, Atlas. Daddario recently appeared in I Wish You All The Best with Cole Sprouse, which premiered on March 12 earlier this year, and will also return in Season 2 of Mayfair Witches.

No official release date has been announced for Scott's directorial debut, Double Booked. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and check out Scott's work on Severance, streaming now on Apple TV+.

