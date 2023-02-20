Adam Scott revealed that he intended to take a vacation before being tapped for Madame Web, the upcoming superhero movie starring Dakota Johnson as the titular character. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub for Party Down Season 3, Scott has also promised that the project will please Spider-Man fans, even though he can’t actually reveal its secrets yet.

Scott has been busy for the past decade as part of iconic comedies such as Parks and Recreation and The Good Place. He was also involved in more recent successes such as Big Little Lies and Severance, the latest of which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Since there’s more to life than just work, Scott decided to take some time off last summer before returning to the set for Season 2 of Severance. However, once he got the call for Madame Web, he just couldn’t refuse it. As he told us:

“I actually didn't think I was gonna work over the summer before we started Severance up again because we started in October, and I wasn't planning on working at all before then. Then this came up, and I couldn't resist.”

It isn’t hard to understand why Scott would be so excited about the project. Besides giving him his first credit in a superhero movie, Madame Web also allows Scott to join a star-studded cast that includes Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, and Tahar Rahim, with the latest addition being The Flight Attendant's Zosia Mamet. Madame Web is also directed by S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders) from a script by Kerem Sanga and Morbius’ writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, which means the project is in the hands of people with a lot of superhero experience.

What Is Madame Web About?

Sony has been keeping the lid shut on Madame Web and hasn’t revealed much about what they intend to do with the character. In the comic books, Madame Web is nothing more than a supporting character, but we can expect Sony to add their own spin on her story, similar to what they did with Venom and Morbius. That would explain why the movie reportedly takes place in New York during the 2000s, hinting at a prequel to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Unfortunately, Scott couldn’t reveal much about the project, only underlining how “it's really cool. It's a really fun world and a great role, but I can't really say that much about it other than it's cool and fun, which I'm sure you're so sick of hearing from people.” Rumors say he is playing Ben Parker (also known as Uncle Ben) but nothing is confirmed.

While Madame Web is obviously very exciting, fans of Severance are also eager to hear about the second season, which they are currently filming. Scott spoke about how the filming of Season 2 is going, teasing, "[It's] going great. I can't wait [until] I can actually talk about it, and people can see what we're doing. But it's really fun. It's really, really cool."

He also spoke about how much he knows about the overall plot of the series, and whether things have changed now that they're filming Season 2. He explained, "Well, I think, like any show, you just hope you can get to the finish line of writing the pilot and then shooting the pilot, and then getting a season and getting that season on the air, and then getting picked up to make more. So, I think the potential finish lines… There might be a finish line at the end of shooting just one episode." Scott went on to say, "[We] made Season 1 not knowing if we would ever make any more, and so the fact that we're making another season is great. If we get to make more then that's great too. I think there are variable ideas of where to go with it, depending on how long we get to make it."

After a series of delays, Madame Web swings into theaters on February 16, 2024. You can watch our interview with Adam Scott in the player above.