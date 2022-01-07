Hey, fans of Party Down: Are we having fun yet? Well, you should be! Henry Pollard star Adam Scott just took to Instagram to share a picture of himself wearing Henry's iconic costume to get ready for the Starz revival. The show, which had two seasons from 2009-2010 was short-lived but stuck in the hearts of fans enough that this revival is a pretty big deal for those who loved the show. Getting to see Scott return as Henry with Ken Marino's Ron, Jane Lynch as Constance, Ryan Hansen as Kyle, and more just feels like getting to reunite with some of our old albeit dysfunctional friends from Los Angeles.

Writing "Shortest wardrobe fitting ever," Scott posted the picture as a mirror selfie in his character's iconic work uniform. While working their catering jobs, they'd each wear a white button-down shirt with a light pink bowtie. So simple enough and, as Scott said, an easy costume fitting. Still, getting to see him back in Henry Pollard's pink tie is more emotional than imaginable for fans of the short-lived series.

Party Down didn't last that long but the cult classic gained traction throughout the years, with fans still quoting iconic moments like "Scott went on from Party Down to Parks and Recreation where he starred as Ben Wyatt, the Assistant City Manager that fell in love with Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope. And as someone who has a pet cat named Ben Wyatt (or Benji as I like to call him), I was happy to see Scott on my TV again even if it meant there was no more Party Down.

Henry's love interest Casey was played by Lizzy Caplan, who will not be returning to the series due to scheduling conflicts. So it'll be interesting to see how Henry fares in the new show and, given his history of "success" in the original run of Party Down, it's probably not going to be great for him. While we all love Ben Wyatt for his dry humor and his nerdy ways, Henry Pollard was our absolutely wrecked and depressed favorite. And if the revival of Party Down is anything like the original run, we're in for a wild time with our favorite caterers.

The new Party Down series is bound to bring us more of Henry's dry humor, Ron's antics, and Constance's mess and we can't wait to see more of our pink bowtie-wearing friends. Check out his Instagram post below:

