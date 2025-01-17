Nobody rocks business casual quite like Adam Scott, who seems to always be sporting office attire in his most notable roles. Scott clocks back into work with the second season of the critically acclaimed psychological thriller, Severance, premiering this week. But before he worked for the enigmatic and influential Lumon Industries, Scott had another notable role that saw him buttoned up and busting his butt — and no, we're not talking about his series-saving addition as Ben Wyatt in Parks and Recreation.

Back in 2009, Adam Scott starred in Party Down, a workplace sitcom unlike any of its contemporaries. Despite praise from critics and fans, the series was short-lived, only airing two seasons in its original run before a brief one-season revival in 2023. Regardless of its limited run, Party Down deserves tremendous credit, not just for being a career-defining project for Adam Scott, but for its audacious and unapologetic approach to the sitcom genre. Equal parts witty and raunchy, Party Down is just what viewers need to get their parties up.

What Is 'Party Down' About?

Party Down follows the titular catering company, which consists of down-on-their-luck creatives hoping to find success in the entertainment industry — though they're stuck working craft services more than they're working on their craft. More than most shows, Party Down captures and parodies the reality of living in Los Angeles as an aspiring creative, heavy on the aspiring. The ensemble cast is led by Adam Scott as Henry Pollard, a former Party Down employee who returns after his acting career screeches to an unceremonious halt. Alongside him is Ron Donald (Ken Marino), who serves as the earnest team leader of the catering crew — arguably the only one who actually cares about the success of each event, albeit without the competence to see those goals to fruition. Other members of the crew include actors Kyle (Ryan Hansen) and Constance (Jane Lynch), Roman (Martin Starr), an obnoxious and perverted writer, and Casey (Lizzy Caplan), a struggling comedian.

Each of the main characters is brimming with personality, whether it be Ron's seemingly endless optimism or Kyle's air-headed confidence. Roman's incessant obsession with sex is the one character quirk that has aged most poorly, although it is treated with justifiable disgust and disinterest from the rest of the crew. However, underneath the cast's exaggerated hilarity is genuine emotion, best exemplified by Henry and Casey's burgeoning friendship and romance, a relationship that gives the narrative emotional weight. Though the crew's career aspirations are the foundation of the show's humor, each character's big Hollywood dreams remain the foundational motivation for their actions, and the connection that ties them all together.

Adam Scott Plays the Perfect Straight Man in 'Party Down'

While he's ultimately just as hilarious as the rest of the catering crew, Adam Scott's Henry Pollard serves as the perfect straight man to the eccentricities of his co-workers. Henry is sardonic and deadpan, apathetic to the actual success of the company and downtrodden by his own career failures. However, the narrative logic behind his portrayal is strikingly relatable. Henry had already left Party Down because he booked a role in a wildly advertised beer commercial, establishing himself with the endlessly quotable catchphrase: "Are we having fun yet?"

Unfortunately, this was Henry's only successful role, and he returns to Party Down haunted by those five words— the only line people ever want him to say anymore. It's that downtrodden spirit that illustrates one of the foundational aspects of the show. But the series isn't solely focused on wallowing in self-pity, as each of the crew— even Henry— embodies the perseverance and resilience all creatives need when pursuing their dreams.

'Party Down' Is Unapologetically Raunchy and Witty