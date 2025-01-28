It's pretty hard to ignore that Severance is one of the most popular and best-rated shows on air right now. For an actor, being a part of something that connects with people is always rewarding, but leading man Adam Scott revealed on a podcast that he really misses being part of a different show: Parks and Recreation. The NBC sitcom is way less cerebral and twisty than Severance, but it was also a show that people loved to follow on a weekly basis.

Scott talked about it during an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz. The actor revisited the podcast after a decade, and Horowitz played him a clip from a Parks and Recreation episode that has since become a meme. Scott stated that Parks and Recreation fans are hands down "the best fans, always" and then revealed why he avoids re-watching the series:

“I haven’t seen the show in a long time. Honestly because it makes me sad to see the show, because I miss them and I miss all the actors even though we’re constantly in touch and stuff, but I miss the time of making it.”

Scott added that his time on Parks & Rec was "really joyful" and that they "had so much fun" making it because "it meant something to us." They still have an active group chat going, though.

Where Is The 'Parks And Recreation' Cast Now?

Parks and Recreation ran for seven seasons on NBC, and after it ended its cast members went on to do some massive projects. Aubrey Plaza showed her acting range in titles like Emily the Criminal, My Old Ass and Season 2 of The White Lotus, while Rashida Jones developed Toy Story 4 and created her own show The Other Black Girl for Hulu. Retta did Good Girls for Netflix and recently guest-starred on Elsbeth. Nick Offerman guest starred on The Last of Us, Rob Lowe is currently on 9-1-1: Lonestar. Last but not least, Aziz Ansari created and starred in the Emmy-winning series Master of None and Chris Pratt joined the Marvel Universe in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Of course, fans would be down for another Parks & Rec reunion at any time, but Scott also commented about it during his participation on the podcast. He stated that it was up to series creators Michael Schur and Greg Daniels, but added that "the series finale kind of took us to the end."

All seasons of Parks and Recreation are available to stream on Peacock. You can watch the full interview above.

