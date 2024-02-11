The Big Picture Adam Scott gives a hilarious and surprisingly raunchy performance in the underrated comedy film, The Overnight .

The film explores the awkwardness of forming adult friendships and the realities of marriage, with Scott delivering a compelling character arc.

Scott's unique comedic talent lies in playing grounded characters caught up in extreme situations, making The Overnight one of his best roles.

There aren't many actors who have the same painfully awkward sense of authenticity as Adam Scott. Scott has an inherent likability, and his talents for playing grounded, empathetic roles have allowed him to bring to life realistic characters in his many great television roles. Whether it's the shy yet ambitious earnestness of Ben Wyatt in Parks and Recreation or the self-loathing depression of Ed MacKenzie in Big Little Lies, Scott is a valuable supporting player who tends to elevate the performers that surround him. While his strength as an ensemble player has certainly succeeded in advancing his career, Scott also makes for an atypical protagonist. Although he's often typecast as wacky side characters in his film appearances, Scott gives a hilarious, relatable, and surprisingly raunchy performance in the underrated 2015 comedy The Overnight.

What Is ‘The Overnight’ About?

The Overnight centers on the couple Alex (Scott) and Emily (Taylor Schilling), who have just relocated to Los Angeles with their son, RJ (RJ Hermes). While Emily is enthusiastic about meeting their new neighbors and taking part in the community's events, Alex has some trepidation about trying anything new. He's essentially a stay-at-home dad who likes his life as it is. The couple strikes up a friendship with the eccentric couple Kurt (Jason Schwartzman) and Charlotte (Judith Godrèche), whose son Max (Max Moritt) has been playing with RJ. The Overnight analyzes the awkwardness of forming adult friendships, particularly for characters as bashful as Alex. While Alex shows a surprising willingness to take on new experiences, he is quickly taken out of his comfort zone when he discovers what his new friends are up to.

The Overnight has a great framing device, as it uses the friendship between the two children as a means of exploring the two couples' different approaches to both parenting and life. While Kurt and Charlotte seem to have no self-awareness or discernment of consequences, they invite their new friends over for a wild night of debauchery and drugs after barely meeting them. Scott's neurotic sense of humor makes the film's awkward situations even funnier. While Alex is sheepish to an almost absurd degree, he's also the only voice of reason once Kurt and Charlotte start pressuring their new friends to get more intimate. Raunchy comedies only work if there is a level of self-awareness within the characters; in The Overnight, Scott embodies the same confusion and morbid curiosity that the audience may feel.

Scott's on-screen relationship with Schwartzman is essential to The Overnight's success, as the two characters could not be any more different. While Schwartzman gives a wild, free-spirited performance as a character who seems to always have a sort of performative optimism, Scott shows Alex's ability to diffuse any situation that he's in. While these two characters would seemingly never be friends under normal circumstances, The Overnight does a great job of showing how they draw from each other's influence. It's humorous to see Kurt begin to grapple with his responsibilities after spending time with Alex; however, it's even funnier to see Alex try to artificially boost his own confidence in an attempt to resemble Kurt's persona.

Scott Has Great Chemistry With Taylor Schilling in ‘The Overnight'

While the film's primary goal is to invoke laughter through its increasingly wild scenarios, The Overnight contains some surprising insight into the realities of marriage. Based on the way that Alex and Emily interact during the opening scenes following their move, it's clear that the couple almost know each other too well. They've become so adjusted to following a formula that has worked for them in the past that their relationship has become dull, and they've lost sight of the passions that drew them to each other in the first place. Scott does a great job at playing these more serious notes, as Alex never feels like a caricature; he captures the frustration of a caring husband who isn't sure how to make his partner happy anymore.

The cracks in Alex and Emily's relationship serve as the perfect explanation for why they're willing to go along with their new friends' strange schemes. Although they begin to suspect Kurt and Charlotte's sanity when they reveal their swinger lifestyle, their wild night together, if nothing else, is a change of pace from what they would normally be doing. While the sexual jokes are certainly shocking, the strong chemistry between Scott and Schilling gives The Overnight an emotional constancy. What could have been a series of gags about awkward citations becomes a more profound study on rediscovering passions in a relationship that risks going dormant.

While the entire ensemble commits to the absurdity of the material, Scott delivers the most compelling character arc in The Overnight. It's a role that's not dissimilar from his Emmy-nominated performance as Mark Scout in Severance. Both characters must discover confidence within themselves as they reassess their goals in life. While the situation Alex finds himself in is far less intense than the science fiction mysteries of Severance, Scott nonetheless shows the benefits of self-acceptance and making progress.

'The Overnight' Is Unique Among Adam Scott's Roles

Scott has certainly not been given enough roles, but that may not be that surprising considering what a dire state the theatrical comedy is in. Original comedy films like The Overnight are often sent directly to streaming, denying their audiences the chance to see them with a crowd on a big screen. While The Overnight's sharply written screenplay and strong performances can be appreciated regardless of medium, it's unfortunate that the film only received a limited theatrical run following its debut at the Sundance Film Festival.

While he has certainly proven his talents as a scene-stealer with his roles on The Good Place and Party Down, The Overnight shows why Scott is such a unique comedic actor. Rather than relying on schtick or physical eccentricities, Scott plays grounded characters that just so happen to be caught up in extreme situations. While The Overnight is one of his best roles, it hopefully will not remain an outlier.

