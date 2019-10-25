Adam Scott Can’t Drop His “F**ked Your Girlfriend” Smile in Full ‘Between Two Ferns’ Interview

0

If the release of Between Two Ferns: The Movie just means we get a steady stream of awkward interviews with celebrities and Zach Galifianakis for the rest of the year, I’m more than okay with that. So far we’ve gotten full interviews with Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Keanu Reeves, Brie Larson, and now we’ve got Adam Scott. Like the other interviews, it’s mostly a series of relentless insults at the expense of the guest who would never tolerate such “questions” in a real interview, but because this is a bit, they just kind of sit there and take it while Galifanakis obliterates them.

For Scott, Galifianakis mostly hammers on how “forgettable” the actor is even though he’s a welcome presence in both movies and television, and his apparent smarminess, which Scott must be aware of since he’s played it to great effect in movies like Step Brothers and TV shows like The Good Place. If you can’t get enough of Between Two Ferns, this is a good way to spend the next four minutes.

Check out the full interview with Adam Scott below. Between Two Ferns: The Movie is now streaming on Netflix, and you can click here for my review.

Here’s the official synopsis for Between Two Ferns: The Movie: