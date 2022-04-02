Filming is underway on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and director James Gunn has taken to Twitter to show the "first" image of the franchise's new addition, Adam Warlock. Will Poulter was announced to be portraying the character, who was teased at the end of 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Production has been a long time coming for this third film for various reasons, though this blurred and trippy behind-the-scenes shot is further indication that a new Guardians adventure will soon be back on the big screen.

The image is a far cry from the costumed shot that comic book film fans have become accustomed to, though Warlock's colorful costume, with a gold-ish hint, is visible. The blue hue of a screen for filming is also evident, as is what is likely Gunn's thumb as he took the photo. Guardians Vol. 3 started filming back in November, and production is running concurrently with that of Disney+'s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Filming is expected to wrap later this month.

Aside from Poulter, the only other new addition announced to the cast thus far is Chukwudi Iwuji. This will unite the actor with Gunn after the two worked on HBO Max's Peacemaker. Iwuji's character has been described as "powerful and complex." He easily could be a member of the Sovereign, an alien race introduced in the second film and led by Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha. Warlock is a fan favorite character whose appearance has long been desired by fans, and Vol. 3 will certainly pay off one of the several end credits scenes from Vol. 2.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will see the return of franchise mainstays Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper. Several of those actors will also reprise their roles in Thor: Love and Thunder later this year. Gunn is both directing and writing the film after a difficult pre-production process which saw him removed from the project in 2018. The cast rallied around their director, and Disney allowed him to return to the project in early 2019. In terms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe release schedule, Vol. 3 is slated to hit theaters after The Marvels and will precede Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023. Check out Gunn's tweet below:

