One of the most recognizable characters in fiction, Batman has arguably the best branding of any superhero in the biz. From his iconic Bat-logo and silhouette to his comical array of crime-fighting gadgets, there's a distinctly comic enjoyment to placing the word "bat" in front of a noun and immediately associating it with the Caped Crusader himself. It's some of the most cohesive character branding and iconography in fiction.

While some of the more serious iterations shy away from this on-the-nose nomenclature (I doubt Christopher Nolan ever referred to them as "batarangs"), there's no Batman without his signature equipment. Of course, the World's Greatest Detective needs a place to park his Batmobile, making the Batcave another essential for each iteration of Batman. Though he's a far cry from today's gritty and grounded versions, Adam West's campy and colorful Batman played an integral role in developing the cultural recognizability of the character, making it all the more fitting that his Batcave was filmed in the film capital of the world, right among the Hollywood sign itself.

The Classic 1960s Batcave Was Filmed Near the Hollywood Sign

The 1966 Batman was known for its campy atmosphere, bright colors, and hilariously comical portrayal of the original characters. Everything about the series and movie radiated an unserious tone that, while dissonant with the Batmans of today, remains an important part of the character's storied history. But while the series was known for its flashy gadgets and eclectic prop design, there were some parts of the show that ultimately remained grounded. In particular, the exterior shots of Adam West's Batcave were shot at the Bronson Caves (or Bronson Canyon), a dry and rugged section of Griffith Park and just a hike away from the Hollywood sign. Though the interior of the Batcave was shot on a film stage, its secret entrance was shot on location in this Los Angeles canyon. Amid the screen-grabbing "BAMS" and brightly colored costumes of the show, the shots of the Batmobile racing out of the Batcave have become entrenched in the cultural zeitgeist, playing a part in developing the quintessential idea of a secret superhero base.

Bronson Canyon Is a Classic Hollywood Set Location

Though it's most notable for its appearance as the Batcave, Bronson Canyon has historically been one of the most popular shooting locations in the Los Angeles area, having appeared in dozens of films and television shows dating back to the early 1900s. The caves' filmography includes a list of foundational Hollywood films, such as The Three Musketeers (1933) and Flash Gordon (1936), and notably, the rugged terrain of the landscape and the shape of the cave openings made the canyon a premier location for filming Westerns and sci-fi films. This includes notable names such as John Wayne's The Searchers, a classic Western about a Civil War veteran, and Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956), an alien invasion film that would come to define the genre. Despite how little the two genres have in common, they share literal common ground in Bronson Canyon.

The Bronson Caves have remained a staple in cinema, continuing to be used in films even to this day. Most recently, Andy Samberg's existential comedy, Palm Springs, also heavily featured the Bronson Caves in its story. The cave was not only a visually recognizable set piece, but an integral part of the story for its mysterious ability to trap people within a time loop. Interestingly, Bronson Canyon is actually relatively small compared to other sections of Griffith Park, but the visual intrigue of the location and accessibility for film crews have made it a staple in Hollywood, and a genuine part of cinema history. Cinephiles today can hike up and through the Hollywood Hills to get to these landmarks in movie history— though it's doubtful that they'll hear the rev of the Batmobile racing out of the caves anytime soon.

