After the success ofGodzilla vs. Kong,director Adam Wingard will be adaptingRobert Kirkman’s Hardcore for Universal Pictures.Wingard will be co-writing the script alongside Will Simmon based on an initial treatment from Kirkman himself.

Created by Kirkman and Marc Silvestri, Image Comics released Hardcore #1 in 2018 from comic scribe Andy Diggle with art from Alessandro Vitti and Adriano Lucas. The story follows Agent Drake and the Hardcore Program in a reality where any person can be turned into a human drone to get to targets that normal soldiers can’t. Drake is their best soldier, but his skills are put to the test when he gets stranded in a body with only 72 hours to discover who’s hijacked the Program. He will have to pull out all the stops against an enemy who could be literally anyone.The mind-bending story will be Wingard’s first foray into the comic book world.

Image via WB

Before Wingard'sGodzilla vs. Kong, the director first made a splash with a string of acclaimed horror projects, building a cult following with You’re Next and The Guest. However, his work in the IP-centric world struggled until Warner Bros. hired him for the MonsterVerse. His Blair Witch reboot from 2016, followed up by a Death Note adaptation for Netflix, received scathing reactions from critics and audiences alike. Today, he’s attached to several high-profile projects, including a Face/Off sequel for Paramount and a hybrid CGI ThunderCats film for Warner Bros. Meanwhile, the latter company is keen on Wingard continuing the MonsterVerse in some form.

It’s unclear which film is up first on Wingard’s busy pipeline, but Kirkman’s Hardcore promises to be one of the more exciting projects in the works from the director.

