[Editor's note: The following contains minor spoilers for Godzilla vs. Kong.]

With Godzilla vs. Kong now playing in North American theaters and streaming for free on HBO Max, I recently spoke with director Adam Wingard about making the newest entry in the monster franchise. During the interview, he talked about why the first thirty minutes had the most deleted scenes, the costs of using Godzilla or Kong and working with the VFX teams, if they figured out the backstory of Kong’s axe, why the film didn’t include a post-credits scene, and more. In addition, he talked about his love of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, why he would have enjoyed directing an episode of The X-Files or Star Trek: The Next Generation, and more.

In Godzilla vs. Kong, you will see the two monsters taking each other on in their first shared film in years. The film is a direct sequel to both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island and the movie co-stars Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Millie Bobby Brown, Julian Dennison, Eiza González, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, and Demián Bichir.

Check out what Adam Wingard had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Image via WB

Adam Wingard:

What TV series would he love to guest direct?

What movie or movies has he seen the most?

3:00 – I jokingly ask why Godzilla and Kong don’t kiss in the film?

4:00 – Did the animators ever show him some funny stuff they made while messing around? How the animators finished a shot of Kong looking surprised that made him laugh.

5:45 – How did he put together the VFX shots and what he could do with the monsters with the budget he was given?

8:20 – What were the animators reactions when he said we’re going to put Kong in the snow?

9:35 – Did he a longer cut of the film? A lot of deleted scenes?

12:12 – Did he figure out the backstory of Kong’s axe?

12:30 – Why didn’t they have an after the credits scene?

14:10 – Is he referencing the original King Kong vs. Godzilla in the movie?

Here’s the official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong.

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two Titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

