Adam Wingard's new film from A24, Onslaught, just got a big update from the Hollywood Reporter: Rebecca Hall has joined the film's cast. Hall has worked with Wingard twice before starring as Dr. Ilene Andrews in both Godzilla vs. Kong and its followup, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which was one of the biggest movies of last summer. The actor will also be rejoining her Godzilla x Kong costar Dan Stevens in the film, which is currently in production. Stevens also starred in Wingard's 2014 thriller The Guest.

There haven't been many details released about the plot of Onslaught, and even less is known about the film's characters. The story will center around a secret military base that is home to monstrous experiments and secrets. The film's protagonist is portrayed by Adria Arjona, who is known for her performance as Bix Caleen in the Star Wars series Andor. In Onslaught, Arjona will be playing a mother who must fall back on old skills to protect her loved ones after a mysterious threat escapes the military base. Stevens will be playing a German scientist associated with the military base, and it is rumored that Hall's and Stevens' characters will be connected.

The 'Godzilla x Kong' Team Work Well Together