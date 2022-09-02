They also talk about working with Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown and how they worked in the editing room to find the right tone.

With Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock, I recently spoke to writer-director Adamma Ebo and producer Adanne Ebo about making their feature debut. In the film, Regina Hall plays Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch that once served tens of thousands of people. But after a scandal involving her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), forced the church to temporarily close, Trinitie struggles to contain the fallout, as they both try to rebuild their congregation and church. The film was initially created as a short back in 2018 by sisters Adamma and Adanne Ebo.

During the interview, they talked about their history with the church, why they wanted to tell this story, how they worked with Hall and Brown before filming began, what it was like in the editing room and finding the right tone, how they used their grandmother’s real hats, and getting to take the Harry Potter tour in London.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. was produced by Monkeypaw’s Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya through his production company 59% with Amanda Crichlow; alongside Adamma and Adanne Ebo; Pinky Promise’s Jessamine Burgum and Matthew Cooper; Rowan Riley; Kara Durrett; and Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown.

Image via Peacock

Watch what they had to say in the player above and further down is exactly what we talked about and the trailer.

Adamma Ebo and Adanne Ebo