Canto's upbringing included a rich cultural heritage and a passion for music, which he nurtured from a young age.

He had notable roles in shows like The Following, Blood & Oil, Designated Survivor, and Narcos, and was set to return to The Cleaning Lady before his health condition prevented him.

Adan Canto, the wonderfully talented Mexican actor, passed away on January 8, 2024, at the age of 42 following a private batlte with appendiceal cancer. He was known for his diverse roles in both film and television. Canto was born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico in 1981 and raised in Texas, before leaving home at the age of 16 in the hopes of pursuing a career as a musician in Mexico City.

Canto's early years were shaped by a rich cultural heritage, including his father's role as a charro and time spent horseback riding at his grandfather's ranch in Acuña. His passion for music was nurtured from a young age, with his mother's encouragement leading him to start performing on stage at just seven years old. Growing up, he was immersed in the traditional sounds of boleros and mariachi, and he honed his talents by performing throughout his home state during his teenage years.

Adan Canto's Varied Acting Career

He began his screen career in local commercials and TV shows before being scouted for a major role in Kevin Williamson’s 2013 Fox drama series The Following. He was most recently a key part of the cast of The Cleaning Lady, the Fox television series. His role as Paul Torres in The Following earned him significant attention, which led to his casting as the Marvel Comics hero Sunspot in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. In addition, he also had a role in the ABC prime-time series Blood & Oil, while he also had a starring role playing Vice President Aaron Shore in the Kiefer Sutherland drama Designated Survivor, which debuted on ABC before moving to Netflix.

He also had a notable guest turn on Netflix's Narcos, playing the real-life politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla. Canto's health condition prevented him from joining the initial production of Season 3 of The Cleaning Lady in December. However, there was an expectation that he would return later in the season to continue his role as the gangster Arman Morales.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” Canto’s reps at UTA, Entertainment360 and Viewpoint said. “He will be greatly missed by so many.” Canto is survived by his wife, close friend, and artistic collaborator, Stephanie Ann Canto, along with their two young children.