When your house is a museum, it’s best to go to the beach.

A brand new batch of The Addams Family 2 character posters reveals the entire family is ready to work on their tan as the Addamses go on vacation. Following the first film's surprise success ($203 million box office on a $24 million budget), the sequel will lead the altogether ooky family on a road trip adventure to the beach this October.

Each of the new character posters focuses on one of the Addams having fun on vacation — Gomez (Oscar Isaac) wearing a lei, Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) in a swimsuit, Morticia (Charlize Theron) enjoying a creepy drink in a coconut, Pugsley (Javon 'Wanna' Walton) with a stick of dynamite stuck into a snorkel, Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz) with a friendly octopus on her shoulder, Granny (Bette Midler) ready to snap photos with a camera, Lurch with a neck cushion, Cousin It (Snoop Dogg) having donned sunglasses and a tourist hat, and finally, Thing cozying up to a Hawaiian doll.

Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon are back to direct The Addams Family 2, also producing the film with Danielle Sterling and Alison O'Brien. The Addams Family 2 is executive produced by Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Addams Familly 2:

“Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?”

The Addams Family 2 will hit theaters this October 1, kickstarting a gloomy Halloween month. Check out the new character posters below:

