Spooky season may have come and gone, but Max is looking to keep the spirit alive by adding an animated adventure with one of the families most synonymous with all things spooky. The Addams Family 2 hits Max on January 1. Not to be confused with the sequel to the 90s classic The Addams Family, The Addams Family 2 is a follow-up to the 2019 animated film of the same name. Clear as mud, right? Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron lend their voices to Gomez and Morticia Addams with Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday.

The official logline for the movie is as follows:

The Addams get tangled up in more wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters.

The sequel follows the family on a road trip after Wednesday, ever the outsider, suspects her parentage may not be what she was believed to think. After an experiment "reveals" she and another child were swapped at birth, she travels to meet her "biological" father Cyrus Strange, voiced by Bill Hader. When the ruse is found out, it's up to Wednesday to save the day and realize her family, though creepy and kooky, altogether spooky they are, are exactly who she's meant to be with.

What's Next for the World of the 'Addams Family'?

Wednesday Season 2 has officially wrapped with the second season expected sometime in 2025. The Jenna Ortega-led series follows Wednesday at the Nevermore Academy. Both Morticia and Gomez Addams attended the academy, falling in love and eventually becoming the creepy and kooky couple goals we know them to be. The show has also added a supernatural element. While previous adaptations have pushed the envelope of the spooky and supernatural, Wednesday's is more overt. Her classmates are werewolves, sirens, and gorgons. Wednesday herself descends from a long line of witches, including her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

The Addams Family 2 hits Max on January 1. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

