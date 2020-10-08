‘Addams Family 2’ Teaser Promises A Mysterious and Spooky Sequel

While it’s been less than a year since the computer-animated Addams Family became a surprise hit ($203 million box office on a $24 million budget), a sequel is well underway with a release date slated for next Halloween. And what’s more – we already have a teaser trailer. Snap snap.

The sequel reunites the starry cast of the first film, including Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler and Snoop Dogg as the titular, altogether ooky family. And this time they’ll be joined by Bill Hader and Javon “Wanna” Walton, who will be taking over the role of Pugsley. Original filmmaker Greg Tiernan is returning to direct alongside co-directors Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic, with the storyline once again adapted from the cartoons by American humorist Charles Addams. The characters, who first appeared in 1938, including a number of television series (most famously a live-action series that ran from 1964 to 1966) and a pair of brilliant live-action features from Barry Sonnenfeld. Which brings up the issue of making a sequel to The Addams Family that can in no way compare to the jet-black deliciousness of Addams Family Values, a pretty much perfect comedy and one of the very best films of the 1990s.

“The success of last year’s animated film was proof of the enduring legacy of The Addams Family and its ability to transcend popular culture. This second film will be every bit as fun as the original. We are thrilled to welcome Bill Hader and Javon Walton, and to welcome back our incredible original cast for this exciting next chapter in the Addams’s journey,” Tiernan said in a statement.

As the teaser promises, it’s going to be more of the same scary-but-safe fun, full of characters you know and love. Watch the trailer below, along with the new teaser poster.