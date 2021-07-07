MGM has released the first official trailer for the upcoming sequel The Addams Family 2, the animated feature-length film that serves as a follow-up to the 2019 movie. After phenomenal box office results for the first Addams Family, a sequel was almost instantly greenlit, and now we have the first taste of adventures that lie ahead for Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, and the rest of the Addams clan as they head out on a road trip vacation to remember.

When Gomez and Morticia realize that their children are starting to outgrow the need for tradition (including "evening ritual mastication," which I'll be adopting as my new term for "dinner"), the Addams patriarch decides to act fast. Gomez drags out the old camper for some family bonding, and the whole group hits the road together (with Lurch loaded down beneath all their luggage). They'll go where no Addams has gone before — to every classic U.S. landmark you can think of, plus a visit to see Cousin IT on a jetski.

The sequel reunites the starry cast of the first film, including Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, and Snoop Dogg as the titular family. They'll be joined by Bill Hader and Javon “Wanna” Walton, who will be taking over the role of Pugsley. Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon are back to co-direct, as well as producing the film with Danielle Sterling and Alison O'Brien. The Addams Family 2 is executive produced by Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth, with the story adapted from the cartoons by American humorist Charles Addams.

The Addams Family 2 will hit theaters this October 1, the perfect time to kick off a creepy, kooky, and seriously spooky month. Watch the first trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Addams Family 2:

Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

