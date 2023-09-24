The Addams Family has had many versions which bring the eccentric, creepy, shadowy characters to life which were created by the original comic books and the New Yorker in 1938. The Addams Family has been portrayed in various versions, showcasing their eccentric and creepy characters, dark humor, supernatural abilities, and spooky family dynamic.

The Addams Family will continue to be streamed by viewers showing the family's humorous and petrifying ways on their Victorian-style mansion on top of the eerie hill in Westfield, New Jersey near the arachic graveyards of Cemetery Ridge.

8 Halloween with the New Addams Family (1977)

Image by NBC

IMDb Score: 5.6/10

This version shows The Addams Family preparing for Halloween, their favorite holiday. They celebrate in their unconventional family eccentric in their town. Carolyn Jones as Morticia Addams and John Astin as Gomez Addams. They bring the love of The Addams Family as they attempt to fit in with their Halloween spooky ways. A Halloween special which was brought to television around the time of their show which aired in 1965.

This show was aired in black and white, but is now shown in color on some streaming services like several other black and white films were adapted into color. Although color TV was created in 1953, The Addams Family was in black and white to give shadows to show the eerie nature of the family.

7 The Addams Family (2019)

Image via Universal

IMDb Score: 5.8/10

This version of The Addams Family is a computer-animated film starring, Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams, Oscar Issac as Gomez Addams, Chloe Grace Mortez as Wednesday Addams, and Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley Addams, and several others brought this animated version of The Addams Family alive. Although this is based of the original Addams Family, the version has many differences of the original Addams Family.

RELATED: From the Addams to the Guardians: 10 Iconic Fantasy Families, Ranked

The family meets their other creepy relatives, but trouble arrives when the shady TV personality of Margaux Needler (Allison Janney) attempts to sell the Addams Family home on the top of the eerie hill. This version has an off-beat and macabre vibe. The 2019 animated film version has key differences from the original Addams Family, giving it a unique vibe.

6 The Addams Family (1973)

Image by Hanna Barbera

IMDb Score: 6.6/10

This version is an animated sitcom television series. This animated sitcom is filled with spooky and horror comedy. This series depicts the Addams on a cross-country trip across the USA in a camper that represents their creepy Victorian-style mansion. They become swept into criminal schemes without their knowledge.

Their first animated appearance was “Scooby-Doo meets The Addams Family.” This series reprises their roles in Scooby-Doo showing their family in a closer look. Although this series was only 2 seasons, viewers see the Addams Family in a different light and become a part of the fan base of frightening Addams Family.

5 Addams Family Values (1993)

Image via Paramount Pictures

IMDb Score: 6.8/10

This version of The Addams Family is a sequel to The Addams Family (1991) starring Anjelica Huston as Morticia Addams, Raul Julia as Gomez Addams, Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams, and Jimmy Workmanas Puglsey Addams. Wednesday is forced to go to camp which results in terrible consequences for the other campers. This amplifies Wednesday’s morbid humor.

The other members attempt to rescue Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) from his gold-digging love, Debbie Jellinsky (Joan Cusack). As Morticia and Gomez also celebrate the arrival of the new baby which Wednesday and Pugsley are not thrilled about as they try to eliminate the child. This creates a troubling time for the Addams as Morticia shows her love for all the children. They become their abnormal selves with their strong family dynamic.

4 The Addams Family (1991)

Image via Paramount Pictures

IMDb Score: 6.9/10

This version is the classic version most viewers distinguish from The Addams Family. It starts off with “Carol of the Bells” which is a Christmas song, so it is part of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas, but the eerie nature of The Addams Family gives it Halloween vibes which is why is it also considered part of the fall time, and featured on Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.

RELATED: 10 Best Black and White Horror Classics

The credits are filled with smoke and this is quite rare nowadays with movies. Credits are never played at the beginning of the films, but this film was created in 1991 which was the turn of the century of films still having beginning credits. The credits show the supernatural world of The Addams Family filled with vampires, monsters, and psychics. The Addams Family attempts to save Uncle Fester from harm as they learn the true nature of Uncle Fester, the impostor. As Wednesday Addams is up to her tricks along with Pugsley. The love story between Morticia and Gomez creates a ghostly love story.

3 The Addams Family (1992-1993)

Image via FOX

IMDb Score: 7/10

The original TV animation of The Addams Family, as well as other versions, explores the family's eccentricities and their attempts to adapt to the human world while showcasing their eerie and shadowy effects. This version is solely based on the eponymous comic book characters. Morticia (Nancy Linari)attempts to become more present in her children’s education as she becomes a teacher at their school. She creates a scavenger hunt at the Addams residence.

This creates mayhem throughout the series as they must adapt to the culture of the human world. Several other episodes are created showing the eccentric family in all nooks and crannies. The animation gives The Addams Family a more child-like feel, but The Addams Family still creates shadowy, creepy effects due to their different non-human-like personalities.

2 The Addams Family (1964-1966)

Image via ABC

IMDb Score: 8.0/10

This rendition of The Addams Family is the original Addams Family brought to live television in black and white. Before this show was created for television they were originally in the New Yorker dating back to 1938. The Addams Family TV series from 1965-1966 is the original version and introduces the iconic theme song and characters with supernatural abilities.

This version is filled with humor as well as supernatural form as the Addams attempt to adapt to the human world. Morticia (Carolyn Jones), Gomez (John Astin), Wednesday (Lisa Loring), Grandmama (Marie Blake), Hairy Cousin It (Felix Silla), Creepy Butler Lurch (Ted Cassidy), Pugsley (Ken Weathermax) and disembodied hand named “Thing.” Each character has supernatural abilities, but there is no explanation of those powers throughout the series. Gomez is madly in love with Morticia which embarks their spooky family dynamic.

1 Wednesday

Image via Netflix

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

This version is all about Wednesday and her journey brought to the screen by Netflix. The portrayal of Wednesday given by Jenny Ortega gives Wednesday a whole new look. Wednesday is sent to Nevermore where her parents met. She embarks on several journeys which she must face during her stay at Nevermore. She encounters other supernatural beings, and she begins to show signs of her psychic abilities. Her psychic abilities give her a dark complex personality.

RELATED: 'Wednesday': 10 Addams Family Characters That Would Be Great For Season 2

Jenny Ortega and Tim Burton bring a twisted Addams Family to the screen. Wednesday would like to escape Nevermore, but she soon realizes her true potential she must save Nevermore from the attacks it faces. Wednesday begins to open up her independent and “lone wolf” personality as she makes a friend, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers).

NEXT: 10 Black and White Movies You Should Watch, According to Reddit