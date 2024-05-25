The Big Picture Funko unveils new Addams Family Pops including Morticia, Gomez, Fester and Wednesday.

The figures are inspired by the original 1960s TV series.

Season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday is filming in Ireland for a 2025 release.

Horror fans are just five months away from Halloween. It’s never too early to prepare for the spooky fall months and Funko has been using the month of May to slowly unveil the Pops that’ll be haunting store shelves before All Hallows Eve. This includes new Addams Family Pops that’ll surely have any fan doing their best “Monster Mash”.

The latest wave of Addams Family Pops features four figures. This includes Gomez Addams with Pumpkin and Wednesday Addams (Dancing). However, there are two ghoulish deluxe figures in this set that would even give Wednesday a devilish smile. This would be Morticia Addams in Chair and a Pop! Town of Uncle Fester with the classic Addams Family Mansion. The latter two figures will be $29.99 USD. This isn’t the first time Funko has released Addams Family figures. They’ve done Pops for both the original TV series and the recent animated movies, but it was their set based on the Netflix Wednesday series that was one of their most sought after collections. It was a long while after the series’ debut before you could readily find any Wednesday on store shelves. Given that these new figures are based on the character’s 60s designs, Funko will properly not have that same problem this time around.

‘Addams Family’s New Undead Life

While The Addams Family has been a very well known pop culture staple for decades now, thanks to the original 60s TV show and 90s movies, the franchise has never reached the heights of other iconic family-friendly terrors of its time, like Scooby-Doo. There have been many attempts to revive this kooky family since Addams Family Values was released in 1993 with new TV shows and animated movies, but nothing ever struck a cord with audiences. That was until Wednesday premiered on Netflix in 2022. It was the perfect storm the franchise needed. Focusing on a slightly older Wednesday Addams as she’s shipped off to Nevermore Academy, the spin-off taped into what made horror’s first family so great while introducing a fresh spin on the series for a whole new generation thanks to the star power of Jenna Ortega and the gothic direction of Tim Burton. This has also given a second life to The Addams Family’s merchandise which Funko has been at the center of.

Wednesday Season 2 is currently filming in Ireland for a release sometime in 2025 on Netflix. While horror fans wait for the new season, you can catch up on Season 1 (available now on Blu-ray/DVD) and pre-order The Addams Family Funko Pops on Entertainment Earth's website. The original Addams Family series is also streaming for free on PlutoTV.

