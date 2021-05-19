The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem is a brand-new video game featuring the iconic, spooky family as they embark on a new adventure set in the world of the hit animated movie franchise from MGM. Outright Games and developer studio PHL Collective aim to deliver this kooky, playable experience by this Halloween on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC digital platforms. And you can get your first look thanks to today's announcement trailer!

In the new game, you'll get to experience the world of the Addams Family in an all-new original story based on the animated movies, learn the "horrifically exciting history" of the family mansion while 3D platforming you're way through the game, jumping, bumping and racing along the way, either solo or with up to four co-op players.

RELATED: 'Blaze and the Monster Machines' Video Game Set to Race Your Way This Fall

Want to know more about the story? Here's your official synopsis:

In this hilarious 3D platform adventure, play as Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, and Morticia in 4-player co-op for an exciting family game fright! Help the Addams Family save their mansion from a mysterious visitor who is dead-set on taking over. Explore the mansion’s darkest depths, magical mysteries and discover secrets while utilising each character’s special abilities, including Gomez’s Mazurka Saber and Wednesday’s pet octopus Socrates. Solve puzzles together and find relics that reveal the mansion’s hair-raising history.

Image via Outright Games, MGM, PHL Collective

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem will be the first Addams Family video game to launch on console since 2001. It not only takes inspiration from 2019’s animated feature, but the sequel The Addams Family 2, which is anticipated to be released this October.

“It is very exciting to work, not only with MGM for the first time, but to work with them on The Addams Family - one of the biggest family entertainment brands of all time,” said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. “For us, it is truly a delight to create a thrilling family adventure video game, with one of the most iconic and enduring families in all of popular culture.”

“Our fanbase for The Addams Family spans generations and continents, and they are always looking for different ways to connect with the characters and storyline,” said Robert Marick, Executive Vice President MGM Global Consumer Products & Experiences. “With the launch of the new game with Outright Games, we are providing fans with the opportunity to enjoy the creepy and endearing charm of Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, and Morticia well beyond the movie release this fall.”

Check out the announcement trailer here:

KEEP READING: 'Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure' Gameplay Promises Frontier Fun With Lucky & PALs

Share Share Tweet Email

'My Adventures With Superman' Animated Series Lands at HBO Max & Cartoon Network The new family-friendly show features Jack Quaid in the voice of Superman/Clark Kent.

Read Next