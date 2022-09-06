The dark, gothic atmosphere surrounding the Addams family is truly one of a kind – evidenced by the family’s beloved reception in pop culture, from their beginnings in 1984 to modern-day stories still exploring the interesting relationships between family members. They all take pride in reveling in the wicked and strange, especially parents Morticia Addams (Carolyn Jones) and her husband Gomez Addams (Jon Astin). But one unexpected aspect of the Addams parents’ relationship is the oddest and strangest – their overwhelmingly romantic behavior toward each other. Despite their dark atmosphere, Morticia and Gomez model the epitome of romantic love.

In addition to their gothic aesthetic, the darkly romantic duo also has their bases covered when it comes to romance; in fact, they can’t seem to keep their hands off each other. Whether they’re dancing in a rhythmic, sensual tango or giving each other long, suggestive stares, Mr. and Mrs. Addams enjoy each other’s company to an enviable degree. Even after several years of marriage, they keep their romantic lives fresh and alive.

Image via Netflix

So, what’s the secret? How do Morticia and Gomez remain the models of romantic love? One would expect their dedication to wickedness to seep into their marriage as well, but funnily enough, they are one of the healthiest romantic couples in TV history. And this primarily stems from the openness and authenticity in their relationship.

Morticia and Gomez Show Love for Each Other and the Rest of the Addams Family

Morticia and Gomez’s ability to be completely and utterly themselves with each other allows them to love each other so openly and overwhelmingly. Their shared passion for spooky things gives them something in common, but it’s also a freeing aspect of their lives too: they can live in a huge creepy mansion, thrive in a living space with a gothic horror theme, and cultivate a strong interest in the occult in their children. As they feed into each other’s passion for all things dark and spooky, their passion (and appreciation) for each other grows.

Thanks to the mutual love and respect that Morticia and Gomez have for each other, they provide a stellar example of how to treat others, making them great role models for their children, Pugsley (Ken Weatherwax) and Wednesday (Lisa Loring). Though their way of life is unconventional, their interactions with their kids clearly show deep love. Even extended Addams family members like Lurch (Ted Cassidy) and Thing are treated with genuine affection.

In contrast, Morticia and Gomez’s interactions with the non-spooky community around them clearly show a lack of understanding between the two worlds. While the Addams’s behavior is usually very pleasant (if creepy) in the eyes of outsiders and guests, outsiders are often too scared to connect with the Addams family personally – for a number of reasons. Very few, if any, characters outside the Addams family circle are able to appreciate their dark aesthetic and morbid humor, making Morticia and Gomez’s shared passion a special part of their relationship.

Morticia and Gomez Are Not "Normal" and That's Why They Work

Morticia and Gomez not only love the same things; their shared love for the dark and bizarre present an amount of freedom to their lives – freedom that extends to every area of their relationship. They are free to be their entire selves with each other without fear of scaring each other away, and this disregard for keeping up with “normalcy” (as defined by the outside world) extends to their every interaction, allowing them to express themselves fully, no matter the occasion.

Their excitement to be with each other, two halves of a whole, is expressed through constant support for each other and overly cheesy romantic gestures – and neither of them tires of the dance. They aren’t shy about expressing their love, and they aren’t in the least bit embarrassed to express that love openly in front of others. It doesn’t matter who’s around: Morticia and Gomez will always be giving each other steamy looks, without fail.

Even the way they speak to each other showcases their constant excitement and joy – it isn’t every day you find the love of your life like they have. While Gomez will often heap compliments onto Morticia, knowing exactly what will cause her to practically melt in his arms, Morticia’s tiniest pointed movements will make Gomez’s eyes go wide every time. Not to mention his reactions whenever Morticia speaks French and smiles at his arousal. They give each other pet names, with Morticia cooing “cara mia” and “querido,” and Gomez swooning and replying “cara bella” and “querida” in return. Morticia and Gomez’s love for each other (and their excitement at being around each other) knows no bounds.

The Addams Family Is Made Stronger By Their Love For Each Other

Even apart, Morticia and Gomez speak highly and lovingly of each other. Gomez, in particular, will work his wife into conversations with others so that he can gush about Morticia and how much he loves her. While other TV couples in comedies and otherwise (and, unfortunately, many real-life relationships) take the opportunity to bash their significant other behind their back given the chance, the Addams operate in the opposite way. Their comedy is positive rather than negative, in that the humor comes from everyone else’s reactions to their over-the-top sensual natures, or even just the fact that a couple could be so in love.

This juxtaposition between the common sitcom couple and Morticia and Gomez Addams highlight their openness with each other even further. Both know that their partner would never speak ill of them behind their back, so the level of trust between them is astronomical. They always tell each other the truth and expect the truth in return. Their relationship works primarily because of this trust, as well as their openness, honesty, and a generous amount of shown affection.

Morticia and Gomez’s romance works because they share a passion that forges a deep connection between them. And, if properly stoked, this connection will only deepen and grow. Their generosity to each other and genuine joy in showering each other with praise and affection help keep their romance fresh and engaging, and they actively keep the sensual element of their relationship going strong. Their openness with each other is the secret behind their successful romance, making them one of TV’s most iconic – and healthy – couples. In the end, we could all learn a thing or two from TV’s kookiest, spookiest couple.