Paramount Home Entertainment announced today that one of the biggest hits from the early 90s is finally getting a 4K UHD restoration. The Addams Family Values will be released in the format for the first time ever, and it is set to hit shelves on October 29, just in time for Halloween. The story centers around the creepy family dealing with the arrival of a new baby and the threat of an intruder who wants to take the family's money. The movie was originally released in 1993.

The release of The Addams Family Values is timely. Last year, the movie celebrated its 30th anniversary, and the bonus features from the 4K UHD edition reflect the celebration of its legacy. In the edition, director Barry Sonnenfeld (A Series of Unfortunate Events) sat down with screenwriter Paul Rudnick (Sister Act) in order to provide a feature-length audio commentary. According to Paramout, the duo will "provide new insight on the production and the film’s continuing legacy."

Additionally, the new edition of The Addams Family Values will come with a valuable bonus feature. The Paramount Archives team dusted off rolls of film from the 90s and discovered a collection of insightful behind-the-scenes images and interviews shot during the production of the movie. They found out inputs from cast members, as well as Sonnenfeld and Rudnick's, about the production, its themes and how to pull off a macabre comedy that became an unlikely cult classic and, years later, spawned the creation of Netflix hit series Wednesday.

How Popular Were The Addams Family Movies?

The Addams Family Values added over $100 million to the franchise's box office run. Both films earned over $300 million at the worldwide box office — which, back in the early 90s, was a huge deal that made the franchise a standout. The all-star cast featured Anjelica Huston (John Wick 3: Parabellum), Raul Julia (The Kiss of the Spider-Woman), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future trilogy), Joan Cusack (Instant Family), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), and Carol Kane (Hunters). The dark comedy resonated with audiences due to its unique approach to the family-movie genre. The story, much like its animated remake and TV series, was adapted from the comic strips illustrated by Charles Addams.

Fans of The Addams Family Values will also be happy know that they'll have the rare opportunity of checking the movie out on the silver screen. Paramount announced that the sequel will get a re-release in select theaters on November 10 and November 13. The list of movie theaters is yet to be unveiled.

