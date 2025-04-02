Addiction and alcoholism are mental illnesses that impact so many people around the world. It's not surprising, then, that there are many series that highlight stories of characters who face these illnesses. There are series that are based on true stories and others that create characters facing true-to-life struggles. Every series about addiction and alcoholism brings a new perspective to these illnesses and humanizes people who live with them.

Some series, like Shameless, focus on how addictions are often family illnesses and how entire generations of families can be impacted by addiction and alcoholism. Other series, like Dopesick, highlight the fact that many people contribute to the cycle of addiction by profiting off of people who are sick. The best series about addiction highlight the fact that these are complex illnesses that can impact anyone from any background.

10 'How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)' (2019-2025)

Created by Philip Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann