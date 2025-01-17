Ever since Deadliest Catch premiered, other reality shows have been hard-pressed to match the thrills it brings to the screen. After all, not many shows have a high-concept hook like "filming the trials fishermen endure during the crab fishing seasons." Prior to Deadliest Catch, there was another show that packed plenty of adrenaline and sea life into its runtime, and that's Addictive Fishing. Co-created by Captain Blair Wiggins and Kevin McCabe, Addictive Fishing features Wiggins traveling the globe in search of a variety of different fish. However, the fish he's looking for tend to be gargantuan in size, leading to what Wiggins calls "rod-bendin', drag-screamin' television."

‘Addictive Fishing’ Was Born Out of a Lifelong Friendship

The seeds for Addictive Fishing were planted during Wiggins and McCabe's childhood, according to the official website. The two would meet up after school to go fishing, and ended up calling their catches "mogans," a portmanteau of the word "biggans" (which Wiggins used as a Florida native) and "monsters" (what McCabe referred to, regarding the size of the fish). Years later, they reunited, pooling together McCabe's experience as a television producer and Wiggins' skill as a professional fishing guide to launch Addictive Fishing.

Addictive Fishing would also set the bar high in its premiere episode, which saw Wiggins going out to the Florida Keys to fish for barracuda. McCabe says there was one moment in filming the pilot where he knew he had a hit on his hands:

The highlight of this episode was a monster barracuda followed the lure up to the boat, breached the surface of the water on hookset and proceeded to peel off line at a blistering rate. One of the most epic barracuda runs I've ever seen and it happened right in front of the cameraman. I knew this was going to be a fun episode, and I knew that Addictive Fishing was going to be a huge success.

That feeling turned out to be prophetic. Addictive Fishing lasted for a grand total of 12 seasons and 20 years and managed to stand out due to a few key factors.

‘Addictive Fishing’ Offset Its Intense Fishing With an Approachable Host