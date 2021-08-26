Plus, Buchanan talks about what fans can look forward to on ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4.

With director Mark Waters He’s All That arriving on Netflix tomorrow, I recently spoke with Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan about their reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That. During the interview they talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of He’s All That, why filming the Gatsby party scene was a challenge, and how long it took them to geek out with their director about Mean Girls. In addition, he talked about their favorite movies, posting on Instagram, their favorite karaoke song, what they collect, Cobra Kai Season 4., and more.

As you’ve seen in the trailer, He’s All That is about a teen social media influencer (Rae) who bets her friend that she can turn an antisocial classmate (Buchanan) into prom king material. Things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL He’s All That also stars Madison Pettis, Rachael Leigh Cook, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Myra Molloy, Annie Jacob, and Matthew Lillard.

RELATED: 'He's All That' Trailer Reveals the Classic Makeover Rom-Com With a Genderswapped Twist on Netflix

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the full synopsis.

Addison Rae & Tanner Buchanan

What TV series would they like to guest star on?

What movie or movies have they seen the most?

What do they collect?

What is their karaoke song?

How much do they debate what they post on Instagram?

How long after meeting director Mark Waters did it take for them to bring up Mean Girls?

If Addison could go back in time to day 1 of the shoot what does she wish she knew?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of the movie?

Is Addison thinking about making more movies?

Tanner on Cobra Kai Season 4.

Here’s the He’s All That synopsis.

In this reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That, Padgett (Tik Tok star Addison Rae) has mastered her perfect high school life: She’s a popular beauty influencer with a huge following, and her hot pop star boyfriend makes her the envy of everyone on her feed. But after she catches him cheating while livestreaming, she goes viral for all the wrong reasons. To repair her reputation, Padgett makes a risky bet that she can turn her scruffy antisocial classmate Cameron (Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan) into prom king material. Things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL—and learning no one is quite who they seem on social media, least of all herself.

