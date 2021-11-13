The singer will perform some of her hits, followed by an in-depth interview with talk show host, Oprah Winfrey.

Calling us from the other side, Paramount+ has released a new teaser for their upcoming concert experience, Adele One Night Only, which will premiere on CBS Sunday, November 14, at 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET/8:00-10:00 p.m. PT and will also be made available live and on-demand on the streaming platform. The previously recorded event will take place in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park Observatory and will also include an interview with Oprah Winfrey in the talk show host’s legendary rose garden. The meeting will mark the first time the groundbreaking artist has given a televised conversationally heavy interview as she discusses her new album, the stories behind her songs, life after her divorce from Simon Konecki, weight loss, and parenting her son.

Gearing up for the release of her new album, 30, which is set to come out on November 19, so far we know that the singer will perform “some old ones” and “some new ones” at her upcoming concert including “Hello,” “Easy On Me,” “Skyfall,” “I Drink Wine,” “Someone Like You,” “When We Were Young,” “Make You Feel My Love,” “Hold On,” “Rolling In The Deep,” and “Love Is A Game.”

Backed by a full band complete with backup singers, the teaser shows the singer in an elegant black dress performing for a star-studded audience including Lizzo, Dwayne Wade, and Gabrielle Union. Behind Adele, we see video projections hitting the white walls of the world-famous Griffith Observatory. Part of the interview with Winfrey is also teased as we see the talk show host cracking up at jokey comments made by the singer.

Adele’s upcoming album, 30, will be her fourth studio album on the heels of mega-successful records, 25, 21, and 19. For those that aren’t familiar with the singer’s works, she chooses her album names by the age she was in which she wrote and recorded them. Although 21 was the album that really launched her career, 19 had the chart-topping song “Chasing Pavements”. Entering the music game in 2011, 21 had such hits as “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” “Set Fire to the Rain,” and “Rumor Has It”.

Remarkably, 21 topped the charts in more than 30 countries and found itself in the coveted spot of the best-selling album worldwide for not only 2011, but also 2012. Adele has won too many awards to count including the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in both 2012 and 2017 for 21 and 25, respectively and the Grammy Award for Song of the Year for “Hello” and “Rolling in the Deep” in 2017 and 2012, respectively.

Check out the full teaser below and be sure to tune in as the award-winning singer takes the stage and the interview seat on November 14 on CBS and Paramount+.

