The chart-topping singer will bring her musical styling to Griffith Observatory and follow it up with an exclusive interview with Oprah

Hello? It’s Adele! Ringing in her new album with a previously recorded performance in Los Angeles’ beautiful Griffith Park and Observatory. Adele One Night Only, will be broadcast on CBS Sunday, November 14, at 8:30-10:30 p.m ET/8:00-10:00 p.m. PT and will also be available live and on-demand on Paramount+. The concert will come to us just five days before Adele’s new album, 30, comes out on November 19.

The Grammy award-winning singer will perform such hits as “Hello,” “Easy On Me,” “Skyfall,” “I Drink Wine,” “Someone Like You," “When We Were Young, “Make You Feel My Love,” “Hold On,” “Rolling In The Deep,” and “Love Is A Game.”

Along with singing the hits in front of a gorgeous backdrop, Adele will also be sitting down with Oprah Winfrey in the talk show host’s rose garden. In Adele’s first televised conversationally heavy interview, the singer will open up about her new album, the inspiration behind her songs, life after her divorce from Simon Konecki, weight loss, and parenting her son.

Image via CBS

RELATED: 'SNL': Adele Hosts, Sings on 'The Bachelor,' and Then Sells Perfumed Jeans

30 will be Adele’s fourth studio album, following behind hit records, 25, 21, and 19. While 19 had the hit song “Chasing Pavements,” the singer really gained momentum with 21, which came out in 2011. 21 featured chart-topping songs such as “Rolling in the Deep,” “Rumor Has It,” “Set Fire to the Rain,” and “Someone Like You.”

The album took over the charts in over 30 countries and managed to land the spot as the world’s best-selling album of not just its debut year of 2011, but 2012 as well. 21 holds the spot of best-selling album of the 21st century in the U.K. as well as the incredible standing as the fourth best-selling album of all time, and the best-selling album by a solo artist of all time. In the good ol’ US of A, the album holds the title of best performing Billboard 200 of all time, coming in at a whopping 24 weeks in the number one spot.

The star recently released her first single for 30, “Easy On Me,” and accompanied it with a music video shortly after. The ballad gave fans an idea of what to expect from the new album, a mix of old and new from the singer with her famous soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. She also released the tracklist for her new album.

Be sure to tune in for Adele One Night Only to hear all the old hits, and maybe some new ones, on CBS on November 14.

‘The Harder They Fall’ Review: Big-Time Actors Can’t Elevate a Bland Western Jeymes Samuel’s Netflix movie has style to spare, but fails to invest any depth into its characters or story.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email