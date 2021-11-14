Plus, setlist details and everything else you need to know.

The wait is over. Adele is back. She's got a new single topping billboard charts and a new album on the way, but first, the 15-time Grammy-winning artist is catching up with fans in the form of her new concert special Adele: One Night Only.

Adele's return to the spotlight comes after a six-year hiatus, which means there's certainly plenty to catch up on, and in addition to the concert, One Night Only will also feature an interview. Conducted by Oprah Winfrey from her signature rose garden, the interview features Adele's "first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son."

The concert itself was filmed in Los Angeles at the iconic domed Griffith Observatory (and according to reports, you can expect to see plenty of stars in the intimate 300-person audience), but you can watch it all from the comfort of your couch. To make sure you don't miss a beat, we've got a handy guide to when it airs, where it's streaming, and everything else you need to know.

What Channel Is Adele’s Concert Special On and When Does It Air?

The two-hour concert event will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 from 8:30-10:30 PM, ET/ 8:00-10:00 PM, PT on CBS.

How to Watch Adele: One Night Only Online & Streaming

If you've already got a CBS subscription, but you're looking to watch a live stream online, you can watch Adele's concert live on the official CBS website, right here.

However, If you're living the cord-cutter life and don't have access to CBS, not to worry - One Night Only will available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Here's the link if you want to bookmark it for later. Of course, Paramount+ is also available to watch on your TV, tablet, and smartphones (here's a list of compatible devices).

Paramount+ subscriptions are two-tiered: $4.99 monthly (or $49.99 annually) for the ad-supported version or $9.99 monthly ($99.99 annually) for the premium ad-free version.

Can You Watch Adele: One Night Only Online Free?

Paramount+ currently offers a 7-day trial, which means you actually can watch Adele's new concert special for free, provided you've got a credit card and you haven't already used the trial before. You can sign up right here - just remember, unless you decide you want to keep the service, you'll need to cancel before your trial is over.

What’s on the One Night Only Setlist?

If you’ve already listened to "Easy on Me" too many times and you’re craving more of Adele’s new album 30, good news: the One Night Only concert special includes a sneak peek at several new tracks from the upcoming album, in addition to many of Adele's most beloved hits from her previous work.

Check out the full One Night Only setlist below (tracks from 30 are bolded):

“Hello”

“Easy On Me”

“Skyfall”

“I Drink Wine”

“Someone Like You”

“When We Were Young”

“Make you Feel My Love”

“Hold On”

“Rolling In The Deep”

“Love Is A Game”

Is Adele’s New Album Out Yet?

Understandably, you might immediately want to listen to 30 front to back (and back again) after the show's over, but you'll have to wait a few days. Adele's new album drops on November 19, the Friday following One Night Only's debut. The good news is that since the concert special is streaming on Paramount+, you can revisit the new songs from One Night Only as many times as you want until 30 arrives!

