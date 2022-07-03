Adele is an incomparable singer with the ability to command a whole room with a painful ballad, and we're all willing to pay to see her perform, so we can feel all of those emotions at once. So when news broke that her Las Vegas residency was postponed without a new date, fans were understandably disappointed by the artist's decision. But in a new interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, she opened up about the decision to postpone her residency and why she stands by it.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment, and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down. I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision,” she said in the BBC interview. The residency was supposed to begin on January 21 and run through mid-April, and according to Adele, at the time the show did not meet her standards and that was the reason for the postponement.

Adele knows that it was a hard announcement for fans to understand and hear — especially those who had made travel plans for the show. She said the backlash from the push was "brutal" and left her a “shell of a person for a couple of months.” The response from fans and critics wasn't easy because again, people spent money to travel to Las Vegas for the show and so it was a move that clearly wasn't easy for Adele or her fans.

However, the artist stands by her choice because she didn't want to compromise quality and put out a show she wasn't proud of. Adele said:

“You can’t buy me, you can’t buy me for nothing. I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, ‘The show’s not good enough.’”

As of this moment, there's no new date for her residency yet — she's still performing, however. Adele is headlining two festival shows at BST Hyde Park which is why this interview took place. But right now, we don't know when she'll be ready to head back to Las Vegas or when her show will be up to her standards to perform there. “I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment.”

