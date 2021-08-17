Ned Flanders is back, in shoe form. Adidas has just announced that their latest collaboration with The Simpsons will pay tribute to their iconic neighborino.

Just in time for the 30th anniversary of the season 3 classic, "When Flanders Failed," the box art heavily reference's Ned's Leftorioum, his left-hand-themed shop introduced in that episode. Indeed, the shoes were announced Friday to coincide with International Left-Handers Day. The shoes themselves are built on Adida's McCarten template, adapted to replicate Flanders' signature look. Featuring olive and brown suede with a pink ankle lining, the shoes are bound to pair beautifully with a collared shirt and sweater, to say nothing of a mustache and glasses.

Image via Fox

RELATED: 'The Simpsons' Season 33 Will Start With Show's "Most Musical Episode" Yet

The new design is the latest in a series of collaborations between the shoe manufacturer and the show, which launched in January with their The Simpsons x Adidas ZX 10000 “Krusty Burger,” which managed to incorporate design elements evoking both the curly green hair of Springfield's favorite entertainer and the sesame seed bun of his signature burger. That was quickly followed by the ZX 1000 "Flaming Moe's," complete with flame detailing and custom lace dubrae depicting the signature cocktail, the Superstar "Squishee," which featured the Kwik-E-Mart logo and Squishee cup dubrae, and the Forum Low "Duff Beer," with designs inspired by the can of Homer's favorite drink.

The new Flanders shoes are decidedly more understated, wearing its references more like an inside joke than a well-known catchphrase. They're a great pick for any Simpsons fan who is looking to replace their worn and faded "worst episode ever" t-shirt. They look darn comfy, too, so much that it might feel like you're wearing nothing at all. Nothing at all. Nothing at all...

The Simpsons x Adidas McCarten "Ned Flanders" will be available beginning on October 3. Check out the images below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

KEEP READING: Reebok Releasing 'Power Rangers' Sneakers That Combine to Form a Sneakers Megazord, Kind Of

Share Share Tweet Email

Huh, Turns Out 'How I Met Your Mother' Told Us the Mother's Name in Season 1 Alternate headline: In defense of rewatching older shows (even when there's so much new TV to watch).

Read Next