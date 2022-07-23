Adidas and Rick and Morty have teamed up to bring an X SPEEDPORTAL football boots. Rick and Morty are featured in a 90-minute original short animation as they experiment with the power of multidimensional speed with the new boots, as it they are “designed to unlock speed in all dimensions.” The boots will be available via Adidas’ website and select retailers starting today.

Adidas also used this latest edition to the X Speed series to help end plastic waste. X SPEEDPORTAL is the first of the series to have no virgin polyester, and half the boot’s upper is made completely with recycled materials. Looks like this new boot is packing all the right punches in an earth-friendly way. X SPEEDPORTAL also comes in a portal fluid green science aesthetic, echoing the Rick and Morty animated series.

The boots come in firm ground, soft ground, and turf boot style options that support different sports. Speed is the top-spec for this edition of boots, as its outer speedskin contains a laceless and lightweight upper for support, flexibility, and overall comfort for direct ball contact. There’s a stability wing and support cage that keep players’ feet locked in as they move fast and change directions.

Image via Adidas

Senior Product Manager at Adidas, Franziska Aurnhammer, talked about the continued focus on speed for this entry in the X series, stating:

With X SPEEDPORTAL we listened to what some of the fastest players on the planet wanted from their boots. It was clear that the mental element of speed was just as important as the physical, which is why it was so important to create a boot that not only supports explosive movement, but also allows players to enter a flow state where movement is fast and autonomous. The result is a boot that unlocks multidimensional speed for the fastest players on the planet.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Adidas’ collaborator, American adult science fiction show Rick and Morty was spawned from the minds of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. The show follows Rick Sanchez, a mad scientist with a flying car and alcohol problem, and his grandson Morty Smith, a 14-year-old just trying to survive each adventure, as they hop through portals and travel to different possible realities where the Smith family takes on new characteristics depending on the dimension. Dangers, chaos, and tragedy ensue as they wreak havoc wherever they go.

The self-aware ad begins with Rick waking Morty up to become a football, or soccer, star athelete. Due to some better left unsaid scientific shenanigans, Morty puts on the X SPEEDPORTAL shoes instilled with the power and skills of Mo Salah and Vivianne Miedema and wins a simulated football match winning the cup. Alas, Morty’s dreams of football, or soccer, stardom are dashed when Rick has to teleport the shoes to who knows where so as not to upset their dynamic.

President of Adult Swim, Michael Ouwleleen, also released a statement about the short animation and the beloved show’s involvement with Adidas, saying:

This 90 second short is as funny as anything Rick and Morty and as fast as whatever Rick must have put into this boot. It’s a collaboration that could only happen in a multiverse, and Rick, Morty, Mo Salah and Vivianne Miedema are the (fever) dream team you never knew you needed to see.

Needless to say, X SPEEDPORTAL is a welcome addition to the X series. Adidas launched the X series in 2020 with the X GHOSTED boot that contained updated speedframe technology with a sole plate designed for unreal acceleration. The series is an earth-friendly attempt to boost athlete performance, so it’s always exciting to see what Adidas will add next to the lineup.

The boots are available now via Adidas’ website and select retailers. The hilarious promo animation can be watched in the video below: