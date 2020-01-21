‘Bad Boys for Life’ Directors Go Deep in 30-Minute Spoiler Q&A

–

Warning: Bad Boys for Life spoilers are discussed in this interview and intro.

With Bad Boys for Life now playing in theaters, I recently sat down in the Collider studio with directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah for an in-depth spoiler-filled interview about the making of the sequel. During the wide-ranging conversation, they talked about how they landed the gig, what it was like making their first Hollywood movie, how they pulled off some of the cool camera shots, how they landed Michael Bay for a cameo, the post-credits scene, who decided to have Will Smith get shot in the film, what it was like working with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the test screening process, deleted scenes, the status of Beverly Hills Cop 4, and so much more.

As most of you know, Bad Boys For Life reunites Miami PD detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) for one last ride as they train a group of new recruits to take down some bad guys. The film also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Nunez, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano. The script was written by Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner, from a story by Peter Craig, Carnahan, and Bremner.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah: