After a dramatic series of events that caused a months-long delay in its release, the upcoming Indian mythological epic film Adipurush got a new trailer on Tuesday, courtesy of T-Series. The trailer comes seven months after a teaser was released to unanimous disapproval from both die-hard fans of the talent involved to casual viewers. Nearly all complaints were directed at the film’s subpar visual effects, and T-Series made the almost immediate decision to delay the film’s release by several months to continue work on the effects.

Originally slated for a January 12 release, Adipurush is based on the epic Indian text "Ramayana." It remains one of the most highly anticipated Indian movies of the year. Even the widely criticized teaser ultimately racked up over 100 million views on YouTube alone. Adipurush was shot simultaneously in two languages — Hindi and Telugu — and will eventually be released in five. With millions of dollars at stake, it was important for director Om Raut to ensure that the film’s biggest selling point — the visual effects — were above reproach. And after many months, audiences can now see exactly how they've been refined. Not that viewers been given a chance to compare shots in the new trailer with they saw in the previous one; T-Series has made sure to not repeat even a single old visual, packing the new trailer entirely with unseen footage from the movie. And while the effects aren’t as poor as the last time around, they’re still far from perfect. What we see in the latter half of the trailer, which is mostly dedicated to revealing glimpses of large-scale battle sequences, looks just as semi-complete as the entirety of the teaser.

The new trailer opens with narration from Hanuman (Devdatta Nage), who recounts the sweeping tale of Lord Rama (played by Prabhas). Rama is banished from his home, along with his wife Sita (Kriti Sanon) and his brother Lakshmana (Sunny Singh). During their banishment, Sita is abducted by the demon king of Lanka, Ravana (played by Saif Ali Khan), and Rama goes on an epic mission to rescue her from his clutches. He is aided by Hanuman and his army of monkeys.

Why is the Ramayana So Significant?

The mythological epic "Ramayana" has been adapted numerous times over the years, on film, television, and in literature, including a long-running TV show and even an anime. The story is monumentally important to Hindus across the world, who celebrate Rama's victory over Ravana on the Dussehra festival every year. The festival of Diwali is celebrated to mark Rama’s return to his hometown Ayodhya. Every Indian, regardless of faith, is intimately familiar with this epic story, about the triumph of good over evil.

Prabhas is best known for starring in RRR director S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. In fact, like RRR, Adipurush is aesthetically more of a South Indian film than a Bollywood (Hindi language) spectacle. India has various regional language industries that operate mostly independently of each other, barring the occasional exception that is designed to appeal to audiences across the country. Adipurush is what the industry describes as a “pan-Indian” film — a big-budget event film that is usually dubbed into multiple local languages, marketed heavily, and presented as an “Indian” production, as opposed to a regional language offering.

And T-Series is taking things up a notch. Taking off from RRR, which became a cult hit across the U.S., and the fantasy drama Brahmāstra – Part One: Shiva, which was released domestically by Disney, Adipurush will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. It will be released commercially on June 16, in the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.